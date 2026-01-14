Minnesota's Nathan Roy named FWAA Freshman All-American

Minnesota redshirt freshman left tackle Nathan Roy has been named a Freshman All-American by the Football Writers Association of America.

The Mukwonago, Wisconsin native started all 13 games for Minnesota this season, 12 at right tackle and one at left tackle. Across those 13 games and over 700 snaps, Roy allowed just three sacks this season and 11 total quarterback pressures.

Pro Football Focus graded Roy out overall with a 68.7 grade offensively, including a 75.8 pass blocking grade. That was the sixth-highest grade of any freshman this season, according to PFF, and the fourth-best amongst Power Four offensive linemen.

Roy was a four-star prospect in the 2024 recruiting cycle and considered a top-50 prospect according to the Rivals Industry Rankings as well as the No. 9 interior offensive lineman and the top player in Wisconsin.

Roy committed to the Golden Gophers over numerous other offers, including Michigan State, UCLA, Iowa, Iowa State, Wisconsin, Ohio State, Miami (FL), Oklahoma, Florida, Tennessee, and Penn State, among others.

The Wisconsin native will return in the 2026 season and will likely reprise his role as the Gophers’ starting left tackle. The Gophers are also returning starters Greg Johnson and Ashton Beers for the 2026 season, while Tony Nelson, who started the final two games of the season at right guard, will also return.

The Gophers addressed their right tackle situation in the transfer portal by landing Tennessee transfer Bennett Warren. Warren will compete with the likes of Daniel Shipp and Spencer Alvarez for the starting job at right tackle.

Follow us on Twitter

Follow us on Instagram

Like our page on Facebook

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel

Talk about it inside Inside Gophers Nation