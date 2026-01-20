Big Ten sets 2026 schedule release date: When will Gophers learn their schedule?

You may have missed it, but late last night, following Indiana’s 27-21 win over the Miami Hurricanes in the College Football Playoffs national championship game, the Big Ten announced the release date for the 2026 schedule.

The Big Ten will announce the 2026 schedules next Monday, January 27, on B1G Today on the Big Ten Network at 5:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. CT.

So far, three games are set for Minnesota’s 2026 schedule.

The Gophers will start their 2062 season on September 3 against Eastern Illinois, marking the program’s second all-time matchup against the Panthers, following a 42-20 victory over them on August 28, 2014.

The Gophers will also face Mississippi State on September 12 at Huntington Bank Stadium. It will be the first-ever matchup between the two programs, while the Bulldogs will be the first SEC opponent to come to the Twin Cities since Vanderbilt did so in 1959. Notably, the Gophers did host Oklahoma in 1985, when the Sooners were part of the Big Eight.

Minnesota’s final non-conference game is currently scheduled for September 19, as they host the Akron Zips, another first-time matchup.

Which Big Ten foes will Minnesota face?

While the dates will be announced next Monday, the Gophers do know who will be on their 2026 schedule next season. However, kickoff times and TV details for the contests won’t be announced for several more months.

Minnesota fans will have the opportunity to see rival Iowa at Huntington Bank Stadium this fall while also getting a look at the brand new Michigan Wolverines under head coach Kyle Whittingham, the Northwestern Wildcats, whose offense will look quite different with Chip Kelly calling plays, and the Bob Chesney-led UCLA Bruins.

Their road schedule will be a tough one, there’s no doubt. The Gophers will, of course, play rival Wisconsin at Camp Randall, almost certainly in the regular season finale. But beyond facing the Badgers, Minnesota fans will have an opportunity to travel and see the beautiful Husky Stadium in Seattle, with trips to Penn State and Indiana also set for the upcoming season.

