Which Minnesota Golden Gophers signees arrived on campus this week?

The winter semester is set to start at the University of Minnesota next week, and on Thursday, the Golden Gophers officially welcomed 36 new members of their football program to campus and the program.

But which players are now on campus and enrolled? Gophers Nation takes a look below at which 2026 signees are on campus and which transfer portal signees have made their way to the Twin Cities as well.

Gophers’ Early Enrollees (17)

OF Minnesota’s No. 31 recruiting class, which also ranked eighth in the Big Ten, 17 players have arrived on campus, including four-star offensive tackle Andrew Trout, one of the top players in the state of Minnesota.

Other highly ranked prospects starting their careers this week include cornerback Justin Hopkins, interior offensive lineman Gavin Meier, wide receiver Rico Blassingame, linebacker Hudson Dunn, and offensive tackle Aaron Thomas.

Notably, the Gophers’ top three signees in the 2026 recruiting class, in-state defensive tackle Howie Johnson, four-star edge defender Aaden Aytch, and in-state tight end Roman Voss, are all set to enroll this summer.

QB Brady Palmer

QB Owen Lansu

RB Ezekiel Bates

WR Rico Blassingame

WR Hayden Moore

OL Andrew Trout

OL Aaron Thomas

OL Gavin Meier

OL Lucas Tielsch

DE Anthony Charles

DT Jeremiah Benson

DL Josiah Anyansi

LB Hudson Dunn

CB Justin Hopkins

CB Chance Payne

S Trason Richardson

S Jordan Lampkins

Minnesota’s January enrollees (photo courtesy of the University of Minnesota Athletic Department)

Gophers’ transfers (19)

Joining Minnesota’s 17 early enrollees is each member of their 19-member transfer portal class that they signed this month. The Gophers have added numerous players who are expected to either compete for starting roles or key rotational roles this upcoming season, while addressing their needs at wide receiver and defensive tackle significantly.

Overall, the 19-member class features eight players joining the Gophers’ offense, nine joining the Gophers’ defense, and a pair of special teams additions as well. Minnesota’s transfer portal class currently ranks 56th on On3.

Here, you can see how Minnesota’s offensive and defensive depth charts project after the transfer additions.

QB Michael Merdinger – Liberty

RB Jaron Thomas – Purdue

RB T.J. Thomas – Elon

WR Perry Thompson – Auburn

WR Zion Steptoe – Tulsa

WR Noah Jennings – Cincinnati

TE Kaden Helms – Oklahoma

OT Bennett Warren – Tennessee

DT Xion Chapman – FIU

DT Naquan Crowder – Marshall

DT Sid Kaba – Marshall

EDGE TJ Bush – Cal

LB Andrew Marshall – Lehigh

CB Aydan West – Michigan State

CB Elisha West – Michigan State

S Mekhai Smith – Lehigh

S Parker Knutson – Southwest Minnesota State

K Beckham Sunderland – Michigan

P Zachary Robbins – Utah State

