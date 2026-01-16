Which Minnesota Golden Gophers signees arrived on campus this week?
The winter semester is set to start at the University of Minnesota next week, and on Thursday, the Golden Gophers officially welcomed 36 new members of their football program to campus and the program.
But which players are now on campus and enrolled? Gophers Nation takes a look below at which 2026 signees are on campus and which transfer portal signees have made their way to the Twin Cities as well.
Gophers’ Early Enrollees (17)
OF Minnesota’s No. 31 recruiting class, which also ranked eighth in the Big Ten, 17 players have arrived on campus, including four-star offensive tackle Andrew Trout, one of the top players in the state of Minnesota.
Other highly ranked prospects starting their careers this week include cornerback Justin Hopkins, interior offensive lineman Gavin Meier, wide receiver Rico Blassingame, linebacker Hudson Dunn, and offensive tackle Aaron Thomas.
Notably, the Gophers’ top three signees in the 2026 recruiting class, in-state defensive tackle Howie Johnson, four-star edge defender Aaden Aytch, and in-state tight end Roman Voss, are all set to enroll this summer.
QB Brady Palmer
QB Owen Lansu
RB Ezekiel Bates
WR Rico Blassingame
WR Hayden Moore
OL Andrew Trout
OL Aaron Thomas
OL Gavin Meier
OL Lucas Tielsch
DE Anthony Charles
DT Jeremiah Benson
DL Josiah Anyansi
LB Hudson Dunn
CB Justin Hopkins
CB Chance Payne
S Trason Richardson
S Jordan Lampkins
Gophers’ transfers (19)
Joining Minnesota’s 17 early enrollees is each member of their 19-member transfer portal class that they signed this month. The Gophers have added numerous players who are expected to either compete for starting roles or key rotational roles this upcoming season, while addressing their needs at wide receiver and defensive tackle significantly.
Overall, the 19-member class features eight players joining the Gophers’ offense, nine joining the Gophers’ defense, and a pair of special teams additions as well. Minnesota’s transfer portal class currently ranks 56th on On3.
Here, you can see how Minnesota’s offensive and defensive depth charts project after the transfer additions.
QB Michael Merdinger – Liberty
RB Jaron Thomas – Purdue
RB T.J. Thomas – Elon
WR Perry Thompson – Auburn
WR Zion Steptoe – Tulsa
WR Noah Jennings – Cincinnati
TE Kaden Helms – Oklahoma
OT Bennett Warren – Tennessee
DT Xion Chapman – FIU
DT Naquan Crowder – Marshall
DT Sid Kaba – Marshall
EDGE TJ Bush – Cal
LB Andrew Marshall – Lehigh
CB Aydan West – Michigan State
CB Elisha West – Michigan State
S Mekhai Smith – Lehigh
S Parker Knutson – Southwest Minnesota State
K Beckham Sunderland – Michigan
P Zachary Robbins – Utah State
