Mississippi CB Jordan Walley commits to Minnesota
Mississippi cornerback Jordan Walley made his decision official on Sunday as the three-star prospect announced that he will be a Golden Gopher at the collegiate level.
The younger brother of former Golden Gopher Justin Walley, Jordan, commits to the Gophers after taking an official visit to the Twin Cities this weekend.
The D’Iberville, Mississippi native also held Power Four offers from Kansas State, Missouri, and in-state Ole Miss before his decision. Minnesota was his lone official visit.
While Walley will be a cornerback for the Golden Gophers, he is best described as an athlete for D’Iberville, where he played both cornerback and quarterback.
As a quarterback, he threw for over 1,300 yards and five touchdowns while also recording 107 carries for over 770 yards and 16 touchdowns. Defensively, he totaled 31 tackles, four pass breakups, and one interception.
A strong athlete, Walley possesses a sub-4.5 forty-yard dash time while being listed at 5-foot-10 and 165 pounds.
Walley is the second Mississippi native to commit to Minnesota this cycle, joining running back Greg Hargrow. He is also the program’s second cornerback commitment, joining in-state prospect Zak Walker (Moorhead, MN) in the class. He is the program’s 17th commitment overall.
Minnesota’s 2027 recruiting class breakdown
By Position:
Quarterback (2): Jett Feeney, Furian Inferrera
Running Back (2): Greg Hargrow, Taye Reich
Wide Receiver (1): David Mack
Tight End (2): Brooks Bakko, Drake Mikkelsen
Offensive Linemen (2): Joseph Hamer, Will Clausen
EDGE (1): Eli Diane
Defensive Linemen (1): Gage Geyer
Linebackers (2): Tate Wallace, Kason Clayborne
Cornerbacks (2): Zak Walker, Jordan Walley
Safeties (1): Wyatt Liebentritt
By State:
Minnesota (6): QB Jett Feeney, RB Taye Reich, WR David Mack, OL Joseph Hamer, EDGE Eli Diane, DL Gage Geyer, CB Zak Walker
California (1): QB Furian Inferrera
Iowa (3): OL Will Clausen, LB Tate Wallace, LB Kason Clayborne
Mississippi (1): RB Greg Hargrow, CB Jordan Walley
Nebraska (1): S Wyatt Liebentritt
North Dakota (1): TE Brooks Bakko
South Dakota (1): TE Drake Mikkelsen
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