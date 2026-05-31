Mississippi CB Jordan Walley commits to Minnesota

Mississippi cornerback Jordan Walley made his decision official on Sunday as the three-star prospect announced that he will be a Golden Gopher at the collegiate level.

The younger brother of former Golden Gopher Justin Walley, Jordan, commits to the Gophers after taking an official visit to the Twin Cities this weekend.

The D’Iberville, Mississippi native also held Power Four offers from Kansas State, Missouri, and in-state Ole Miss before his decision. Minnesota was his lone official visit.

While Walley will be a cornerback for the Golden Gophers, he is best described as an athlete for D’Iberville, where he played both cornerback and quarterback.

As a quarterback, he threw for over 1,300 yards and five touchdowns while also recording 107 carries for over 770 yards and 16 touchdowns. Defensively, he totaled 31 tackles, four pass breakups, and one interception.

A strong athlete, Walley possesses a sub-4.5 forty-yard dash time while being listed at 5-foot-10 and 165 pounds.

After An Amazing Official Visit, I Am Excited To Announce My Commitment To The University Of Minnesota! I Want To Thank God, My Parents And Coach Fleck For This Opportunity.@Coach_Fleck @CoachNJ_Monroe @JustinWalley_@dhswarriorfb pic.twitter.com/Tm2OQgveGC — Jordan Walley (@JordanWalley_8) May 31, 2026

Walley is the second Mississippi native to commit to Minnesota this cycle, joining running back Greg Hargrow. He is also the program’s second cornerback commitment, joining in-state prospect Zak Walker (Moorhead, MN) in the class. He is the program’s 17th commitment overall.

Minnesota’s 2027 recruiting class breakdown

By Position:

Quarterback (2): Jett Feeney, Furian Inferrera

Running Back (2): Greg Hargrow, Taye Reich

Wide Receiver (1): David Mack

Tight End (2): Brooks Bakko, Drake Mikkelsen

Offensive Linemen (2): Joseph Hamer, Will Clausen

EDGE (1): Eli Diane

Defensive Linemen (1): Gage Geyer

Linebackers (2): Tate Wallace, Kason Clayborne

Cornerbacks (2): Zak Walker, Jordan Walley

Safeties (1): Wyatt Liebentritt

By State:

Minnesota (6): QB Jett Feeney, RB Taye Reich, WR David Mack, OL Joseph Hamer, EDGE Eli Diane, DL Gage Geyer, CB Zak Walker

California (1): QB Furian Inferrera

Iowa (3): OL Will Clausen, LB Tate Wallace, LB Kason Clayborne

Mississippi (1): RB Greg Hargrow, CB Jordan Walley

Nebraska (1): S Wyatt Liebentritt

North Dakota (1): TE Brooks Bakko

South Dakota (1): TE Drake Mikkelsen

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