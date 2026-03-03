Moorhead (MN) WR David Mack becomes commitment No. 5 for Minnesota

One day after making an unofficial visit to Minnesota, Moorhead (MN) wide receiver David Mack announced his commitment to the Minnesota Golden Gophers. He becomes commitment No. 5 for the program in their 2027 recruiting class.

Mack’s commitment comes just a week after Moorhead teammate, running back Taye Reich, announced his own commitment to the program. The Gophers are also among the favorites to land Spuds quarterback Jett Feeney.

The 6-foot-0 wide receiver is coming off a tremendous junior season for Moorhead in which he recorded 121 receptions for 1,607 yards and 26 total touchdowns. He earned first-team all-state honors in the process.

The Spuds this past fall finished 8-5 after making an impressive run in the playoffs to the state championship game before falling to Edina 42-35.

Mack committed to the Golden Gophers over offers from Kansas, Colorado State, and South Dakota State.

In the Gophers’ 2027 recruiting class, he joins the aforementioned Reich as well as Rosa Fort (MS) standout tailback Greg Hargrow, Rivals Industry four-star prospect Eli Diane (Wayzata, MN), and three-star quarterback Furian Inferrera (Mission Hills, CA).

