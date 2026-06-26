Multiple Gophers receive preseason recognition ahead of fall camp

Recently, Athlon Sports released its preseason All-Americans for the 2027 season, and one Minnesota Golden Gopher has made the list.

While no Gophers were selected as first-team All-Americans, Gophers redshirt senior defensive end Anthony Smith was named a second-team All-American alongside Oklahoma’s David Stone, A.J. Holmes of Texas Tech, and South Carolina’s Dylan Stewart.

The first team selections included Colin Simmons (Texas), John Henry Daley (Michigan), Tyrique Tucker (Indiana), and A’mauri Washington (Oregon).

Smith headlines Minnesota’s preseason All-Big Ten selections

Smith is coming off a monster 2025 season in which he totaled a career high 38 tackles, including 17.5 tackles for loss, and 12.5 sacks. He also had three pass deflections.

Athlon Sports also released its’ All-Big Ten teams’ with running back Darius Taylor, offensive lineman Greg Johnson, linebacker Maverick Baranowski, and cornerback John Nestor all as second-team selections.

Offensive lineman Nathan Roy was named a third-team preseason All-Big Ten selection, and wide receiver Jalen Smith was a fourth-team selection alongside safety Kerry Brown and punter Tom Weston.

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