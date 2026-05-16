New Jersey S Taylor Daniels commits to Minnesota

Minnesota’s hot run on the recruiting trail over the last week continued on Friday evening as Seton Hall Prep (Hillsborough, NJ) three-star safety Taylor Daniels announced his commitment to the Minnesota Golden Gophers.

The top-15 talent prospect from the Garden State committed to the Gophers over Purdue and Michigan State, primarily. Boston College, Florida State, Maryland, Pittsburgh, and Syracuse were among his notable other offers.

I am happy and blessed to announce my commitment to The University of Minnesota. I want to thank my mom, dad, and siblings for always being there. I am grateful for the coaches at Seton Hall Prep and Coach Fitz for believing in me. @CoachNJ_Monroe @Coach_Fleck @Coach_DCollins pic.twitter.com/i9Fis40EMj — Taylor Daniels (@T_2AceDaniels) May 16, 2026

Daniels becomes Minnesota’s 16th overall commitment in the 2027 recruiting class and the second safety commitment, joining Skutt Catholic (Omaha, NE) standout Wyatt Liebentritt.

Daniels is the fifth player to commit to the Golden Gophers since last Saturday, joining OL Joseph Hamer, LB Tate Wallace, LB Kason Clayborne, and CB Zak Walker.

As a junior, Daniels recorded 53 total tackles, including 14 solo tackles.

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