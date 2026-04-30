NFL Draft analyst ranks Drake Lindsey among top prospects eligible for 2027 draft

The 2026 NFL Draft took place this past week, with the Minnesota Golden Gophers continuing their NFL Draft success with defensive tackle Deven Eastern being selected in the sixth round by the Seattle Seahawks.

Now, the attention will turn to the 2027 NFL Draft, even if the festivities won’t take place for another year.

On Thursday, Yahoo! Sports staff writer Nate Tice released his first “way-too-early 2027 NFL Draft top 25 prospects” list, and among that group of players was Golden Gophers’ starting quarterback Drake Lindsey.

Lindsey is ranked by Tice as the No. 24 player overall and the No. 4 quarterback.

Here’s what he had to say about the Fayetteville, Arkansas native.

“Lindsey is the classic quarterback archetype of the big-armed pocket passer in the vein of Drew Bledsoe. Listed at 6-5 and 230 pounds, Lindsey is willing and able to stand and deliver the football in the (constantly) muddy pockets he has to deal with behind Minnesota’s offensive line. Despite his size, he has a quick delivery, is a solid athlete, and has clean footwork to throw on the move or after turning his back to the defense (he has a good amount of reps already from under center). He’s still young as a redshirt sophomore, so he might still be a year away, but Lindsey is definitely one to keep an eye on as a potential riser.”

Lindsey is entering his second season as the Gophers’ starting quarterback this fall. In his first year under center, Lindsey impressed as a redshirt freshman, completing 63.2% of his passes for 2,382 yards and 18 touchdowns with just six interceptions.

Earlier this offseason, Lindsey had the opportunity to perform in front of NFL scouts, general managers, and head coaches at Minnesota’s annual pro day.

“It was amazing because [Vikings Head Coach] Kevin O’Connell and I were talking about how he adjusted well to it after like the fifth throw,” Gophers head coach P.J. Fleck said after the pro day. “Only took him four throws with that in live environments to find out how to be able to throw a better ball with the NFL ball, so a huge experience for him.”

“Being under the pressure of this type of pro day… Let’s not fool ourselves, you are [being evaluated, he added. “It’s their first opportunity, they’re always being evaluated.”

“I think that bodes well for his future, and it gives him the confidence to go out there and throw with people that maybe he hasn’t thrown with before. Then organize it, show the leadership, the detail, ball placement, and different types of throws.

Lindsey and the Gophers finished up their spring practices this past weekend, with Lindsey completing 4-of-5 passing attempts in the game for 89 yards.

The Gophers are set to begin their 2026 season on Thursday, September 3, at Huntington Bank Stadium against Eastern Illinois.

Anthony Smith just misses the top-25

Notably, Tice included his next five prospects who just missed on cracking the top-25. Among those listed is Minnesota defensive end Anthony Smith.

The Shippensburg, Pennsylvania native is coming off a career season in 2025, totaling 38 tackles, 17.5 tackles for loss, and 12.5 sacks that led the Big Ten. For his career, Smith has 81 tackles, 31.0 tackles for loss, and 19.5 sacks.

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