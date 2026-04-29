Niko Medved adds Lexus Williams to Minnesota staff

Minnesota men’s basketball head coach Niko Medved has filled the assistant coaching spot previously left by Chad Warner, who joined the Clemson Tigers staff last month after a season in the Twin Cities.

Joining the Gophers’ coaching staff is Lexus Williams, who has spent the previous five seasons with the Boise State Broncos. Medved and Williams’ paths crossed numerous times when Medved was the head coach of the Colorado State Rams in the Mountain West Conference.

Williams started in an off-court role with the Broncos before shifting into an assistant coaching role e

With the Broncos, Williams played a key role in “player mentoring, holistic development, life skills, compliance, admissions, and overall success in the classroom,” according to his Boise State bio. He was also responsible for recruiting, opponent scouting, and skill development.

In his five seasons with the Broncos, Boise State appeared in the NCAA Tournament three times and won 20 or more games in each season.

Williams’ playing career took place from 2013-14 through the 2017-18 seasons with Valparaiso and Boise State. He spent three seasons with Valparaiso, playing in 82 games, averaging 5.1 points per game, before spending one season at Boise State, where he enjoyed a career season with 9.5 points while playing under Leon Rice.

Williams, a native of Chicago, Illinois, did spend a year and a half in the NBA G League as well with the Texas Legends.

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