North Carolina transfer G Kyan Evans commits to Minnesota

The Minnesota Golden Gophers have landed their fourth transfer portal commitment of the offseason as North Carolina guard Kyan Evans has announced his decision to reunite with Minnesota head coach Niko Medved.

Evans was ranked in the transfer portal as the No. 295 player available and the No. 59 point guard. He chose the Gophers over Big Ten rival Iowa, whom he also visited earlier this week.

The Kansas City native formerly played with Niok Medved during the 2023-24 and 2024-25 seasons with the Colorado State Rams. After a freshman season in which he played in 36 games, averaging 1.7 points per game, Evans broke out as a sophomore, averaging 10.6 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 3.1 assists per game over 36 games and 28.2 minutes per game.

In his lone season with North Carolina, Evans struggled to find his rhythm, playing in 33 games, including 17 starts, he averaged just 4.0 points and 2.5 assists per contest.

Evans projects currently as Minnesota’s starting point guard for the 2025-26 season, as Langston Reynolds exhausted his eligibility this season. With Colorado State in 2024-25, Evans recorded an assist percentage of 20.4%, and 22.6% with the Tar Heels this season. Turnovers have been an issue for him in the past and are likely to remain an issue in the future. Defensively, Evans is a quality defender with a career defensive rating of 103.8.

Now reuniting with Niko Medved, Evans and the Gophers will hope that the North Carolina transfer will follow in the footsteps of Cade Tyson, who also struggled in his lone season in Chapel Hill before enjoying an All-Big Ten season in 2025-26.

Evans joins Michigan transfers Winters Grady, and Malick Kordel, as well as Tech Texas transfer Nolan Groves, as transfers committed to the Gophers this cycle.

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