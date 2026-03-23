P.J. Fleck calls Minnesota coaching staff 'best in 10 years' ahead of spring

The Minnesota Golden Gophers are set to begin spring practice this week, but for head coach P.J. Fleck, this isn’t just another offseason.

Fleck made it clear on Monday during the Gophers’ first press conference of the spring that this spring feels different.

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“I’m very honored to be able to be the head football coach at the University of Minnesota for 10 years and get a chance to go into spring practice,” Fleck said. “But this is the spring, out of all the springs I’ve had, that I’m looking forward to the most.”

A major reason why: a reworked coaching staff that Fleck believes is the strongest he’s had at Minnesota.

“This is the best coaching staff I’ve had in 10 years,” he said.

The overhaul comes after a wave of offseason changes. Special teams coordinator Bob Ligashesky and defensive line coach Dennis Dottin-Carter were let go, while wide receivers coach Matt Simon was not retained, and running backs coach Jayden Everett departed for Wisconsin.

In their place, Fleck added Daniel Da Prado as special teams coordinator; Isaac Fruechte at wide receiver, Mohamed Ibrahim at running back, and Steve Stanard to work with the rush ends, among other staff additions.

The additions to the staff have already made an impact on the program.

“Start looking at how they’ve even changed their position group in two months. It’s pretty incredible from what they’ve been able to do,” Fleck said. “Those guys are made to be coaches.”

Fleck noted the improvement at wide receiver.

“I think our wide receivers, you’ve looked at them over the last two months, they’ve elevated their game,” he said.

The decision to move on from Simon, someone Fleck had worked with for years, was not an easy one.

“Sometimes it’s just time,” he said. “Those are some of the tough decisions you have to be able to make as a head football coach.”

Fleck also called one of his additions a rising star in the profession.

“Daniel Da Prado, I think, is one of the rising stars in our profession on special teams,” he said.

Da Prato comes to Minnesota by way of New Mexico, where he led the Lobos to the 13th-best special teams efficiency in 2025, according to ESPN’s SP+ rankings. The Sacramento, California, native also coached multiple All-Americans and Lou Groza semifinalists in his career.

While position coaches often get most of the credit when it comes to a team’s development and success on the field, analysts and assistant coaches are often unsung contributors.

The Gophers made several additions in that regard this offseason as well, and each shares one thing in common: all have served as coordinators at previous stops.

“Veteran coaches joining our staff—joining Coach (Danny) Collins and Coach (Greg) Harbaugh Jr.—I got a chance to hire Mike Shula, former head coach at Alabama, with numerous stops as an NFL and college coordinator,” he noted. “He brings that experience into our offensive room with Coach Harbaugh. Matt Limegrover used to be here at Minnesota, also a coordinator. Same thing with Steve Stanard, who comes to us by way of Kansas State, and then Bryan Nardo from Oklahoma State and Charlotte.”

“Then we’ve added, Travis Moore was a teammate of mine at Northern Illinois University,” he continued.

Fleck doesn’t expect the additions to be a one-off; it’s something he hopes to continue.

“We’re gonna keep doing things like that.”

The coaching staff isn’t the only area that saw change this offseason. Minnesota also added 36 new players to the roster, creating an opportunity for a soft reset as the program looks to take the next step this fall.

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