What is P.J. Fleck's buyout following latest contract amendment?

On Thursday, the University of Minnesota athletic department officially announced the latest contract amendment for Gophers head football coach P.J. Fleck.

The newest amendment raises Fleck’s annual salary to $7,900,000, ranking 10th among the Big Ten’s 18 head coaches at the time of signing. His total annual guaranteed compensation will rise to approximately $8.3 million in 2030 due to increasing retention bonuses.

Fleck also saw changes in his bonus incentives. If Minnesota wins seven or more Big Ten games, he’ll receive a bonus of $750,000, $300,000 for six Big Ten wins, and $150,000 for five wins. Notably, the bonuses are not cumulative.

He also has a new bonus of $100,000 for making the Big Ten championship game, as well as increased incentives regarding the College Football Playoffs and bowl games. His updated postseason incentives now include:

$100,000 for appearing in a College Football Bowl Game (No change)

$1,500,000 for appearing in a National Championship (Previously $500,000)

$1,000,000 for appearing in a College Football Playoff Semifinal game (Previously $350,000)

$750,000 for appearing in a College Football Playoff Quarterfinal game (Previously $300,000)

$500,000 for appearing in a College Football Playoff First Round Game (Previously $250,000)

But did Fleck’s new amendment affect his buyouts?

The short answer is yes.

Fleck’s buyouts have slightly increased with the new amendment, thanks to his $700,000 management bonus being a part of his annual salary.

His buyout clause states that if fired without cause, the University of Minnesota would owe Fleck 70% of his base salary, supplemental compensation, retention bonus and management bonus. The buyout remains above $20 million through the 2027 season, meaning any unexpected move in the near future would still carry significant financial implications for Minnesota.

Here’s how the buyout structure works.

Fleck’s annual contract structure is the following;

Base: $400,000

Supplemental: $5,600,000

Management: $700,000

Retention bonus: $1.2m (2026), $1.3m (2027), $1.4m (2028), $1.5m (2029), and $1.6m (2030)

Therefore, his buyout ahead of each season would be the following;

Between December 31 of the previous season and before September 1 of the upcoming season



2026 season: $28.35m

2027 season: $22.82m

2028 season: $17.22m

2029 season: $11.55m

2030 season: $5.81m

That being said, if he were to be fired mid-year or prior to December 31 of a respective season, the buyout would adjust slightly based on which portions of his retention bonus had already vested,

