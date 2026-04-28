PODCAST: Analyzing the Gophers post-spring ball

Dylan Callaghan-Croley breaks down the 2026 Maroon and Gold spring game, analyzing standout performances from Owen Lansu and Noah Jennings while weighing the program’s high ceiling against significant experience gaps in the trenches. The episode explores why a shift in philosophy toward playing younger talent may be the key to the Gophers finally breaking through their seven-win floor in a grueling Big Ten schedule.

Additional Content

Three Questions, Mixed Answers: Examining the Gophers’ Roster Post-Spring (Callaghan-Croley)

P.J. Fleck calls Minnesota spring practice ‘hardest we’ve ever had’ (Callaghan-Croley)

In just four months, Minnesota’s Noah Jennings ‘has come a long way’ (Callaghan-Croley)

Minnesota Spring Game Immediate Takeaways: Run game, transfer standouts, Lansu, and more (Callaghan-Croley)

Minnesota, Iowa State battle brewing for safety Wyatt Liebentritt (Smith)

Minnesota Recruiting: Offensive Line, Defensive Line, and Linebacker notes (Callaghan-Croley)

Minnesota Recruiting: Gophers host BC commit, get new prediction (Trieu)

Prince Staten intel: One team standing out most for defensive back (Gorney)

Calling my Shot: Predictions for Miami, Texas, LSU, Texas Tech, Oklahoma and more for top prospects (Speigelman)

Touted Ohio OT Conner Rutherford narrows to final four (Smith)

Follow us on Twitter

Follow us on Instagram

Like our page on Facebook

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel

Talk about it inside Inside Gophers Nation