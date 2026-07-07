PODCAST: Isaiah Santos' Official Visit, Creighton Exhibition game, & EIU Preview

Welcome back to Bleav in Minnesota, presented by FanDuel! We are officially 58 days away from kickoff, and host Dylan Callaghan-Croley (Publisher of Gophers Nation on the On3 Network) is back to get you primed for the 2026 athletic calendar.

In this episode, we tackle massive news across Minnesota basketball and football:

SIsaiah Santos Official Visit: The Gophers are hosting 4-star, top-100 wing Isaiah Santos for a crucial official visit on July 22. Dylan breaks down his impressive international résumé with Brazil’s FIBA U18 squad, his dominant junior year stats in Texas, and how his physical, two-way frame perfectly fits Niko Medved’s system. We project where Minnesota stands against heavy hitters like Vanderbilt and Texas Tech.

The Gophers are hosting 4-star, top-100 wing Isaiah Santos for a crucial official visit on July 22. Dylan breaks down his impressive international résumé with Brazil’s FIBA U18 squad, his dominant junior year stats in Texas, and how his physical, two-way frame perfectly fits Niko Medved’s system. We project where Minnesota stands against heavy hitters like Vanderbilt and Texas Tech. Gophers vs. Creighton Exhibition: Minnesota Men’s Basketball has added a premier preseason litmus test, scheduling an October 23 exhibition game against Creighton in Omaha. Dylan looks at what this high-profile matchup means for Year 2 of the Medved era, how the five new transfers are blending in, and what to expect from returning core pieces like Jaylen Crocker-Johnson and Isaac Asuma.

Minnesota Men’s Basketball has added a premier preseason litmus test, scheduling an October 23 exhibition game against Creighton in Omaha. Dylan looks at what this high-profile matchup means for Year 2 of the Medved era, how the five new transfers are blending in, and what to expect from returning core pieces like Jaylen Crocker-Johnson and Isaac Asuma. 2026 Schedule Preview — Week 1 vs. Eastern Illinois: We kick off our opponent-by-opponent schedule ranking from easiest to hardest. First up: the season opener against Chris Wilkerson’s EIU Panthers on September 3. Dylan previews the Panthers’ dangerous new JUCO additions, breaks down the talent disparity, and gives a way-too-early blowout score prediction.

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