PODCAST: Minnesota June 12 Official Visit Weekend Preview

Gophers Nation publisher Dylan Callaghan-Croley goes through the latest notes surrounding Minnesota Golden Gophers athletics and also previews the second official visit weekend for Minnesota this summer.

Today’s Episode

What is the Bleav in Minnesota podcast?

Bleav in Minnesota is your go-to podcast for all things Golden Gophers, hosted by Dylan Callaghan-Croley, publisher of Gophers Nation. Covering football, basketball, and everything in between, Dylan delivers in-depth analysis, game previews, and insider updates on the University of Minnesota athletics scene. Whether you’re a die-hard Gopher or a Big Ten fan looking for smart, engaging coverage, this show has you covered.

Where can you listen?

Find us on Apple Podcasts, iHeart Radio, Spotify, and more!

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