Portal Intel: Minnesota hosting former top-60 prospect on visit

The Minnesota Golden Gophers are hosting former top-60 prospect Winters Grady on campus for a visit, On3’s Joe Tipton reported on X on Wednesday.

Grady, a 6-foot-6, 200-pound small forward out of Prolific Prep in Lake Oswego, Oregon, spent the 2025-26 season with the Michigan Wolverines. He chose Michigan over Oregon, Creighton, Oklahoma, Colorado, and Iowa, among others.

The 6-foot-6, 210-pound Grady played mostly guard for Michigan this past season, appearing in nine games, totaling 26 points, 10 rebounds, two assists, and two steals.

Michigan transfer guard Winters Grady is visiting Minnesota today, source told @On3. https://t.co/Vne66Jdb5r https://t.co/l4MhHGlvrg — Joe Tipton (@JoeTipton) April 15, 2026

Winters Grady Scouting Report

Here’s what Rivals’ Jamie Shaw had to say about Grady’s game during his high school career.

Winters Grady is a shot maker, that is where he shines on the basketball court. Listed at 6-foot-6, Grady has good length and he carries a sturdy frame with projectability as he continues to move forward in his career. Grady has range on his shot, able to space the floor and pull gravity to the corners. During his junior season at Prolific Prep, he showed to be a knock-down spot shooter as he bought into that role. However, over the summer, playing on the Adidas 3SSB Circuit, he was a featured guy. Scoring over a point per possession, Grady showed that he could be at the top of a scouting report, get to spots, and still score the ball efficiently. Athleticism will be the question with him. While he understands team defense and help side, can he stay in front guarding on an island? The average burst can also get in the way at times finishing at the rim and in traffic. With that, Grady’s long-term role seems to be somewhere in between what he showed during the summer and during the high school season. He makes decisive decisions with the ball and he plays with a lot of confidence. There is a toughness factor to his game as well, not afraid to mix it up and does not shy away from physicality.

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