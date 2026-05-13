Priority LB target Kason Clayborne commits to Minnesota

For the second time in just three days, the Minnesota Golden Gophers have added a key linebacker target to their 2027 recruiting class. After Regina (Iowa City, IA) standout Tate Wallace announced his decision on Sunday, the Golden Gophers have now added Sioux City East (Sioux City, IA) linebacker Kason Clayborne to their class.

Clayborne commits to Minnesota over Purdue, Michigan State, and Arizona, and a variety of other offers.

He was scheduled to be on campus on May 29 for an official visit after previously visiting Purdue on April 10. He was expected to visit Arizona and Michigan State in June, but those visits are no longer expected to happen.

Clayborne is ranked as the No. 822 player in the Rivals Industry rankings, as well as a top-75 linebacker and a top-10 player in Iowa. Rivals is slightly higher on Clayborne than the industry rankings, ranking him as the No. 65 linebacker nationally.

“Minnesota is a great program and great to get you to the next level,” Clayborne previously said about Minnesota. “Coach Mariano is a great coach and really high energy. Coach Collins is the same way, really positive, and just are some great coaches.”

Hamer continues what has been a strong last few days for P.J. Fleck’s program. On top of the commitment from Tate Wallce on Sunday, the Gophers added priority offensvie line target Joseph Hamer on Saturday.

The Gophers now hold 14 commitments in their 2027 recruiting class, which ranks 27th nationally and 10th in the Big Ten.

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