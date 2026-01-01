REPORT: Minnesota center Robert Vaihola out for the season

The Minnesota Golden Gophers men’s basketball program will officially be without center Robert Vaihola for the remainder of the season. The Pioneer Press’s Andy Greder first reported the development on Wednesday evening.

Vaihola has not appeared in a game for the Golden Gophers since November 18 against Chicago State, when he aggravated a knee injury. Before the injury, Vaihola appeared in five games, averaging 5.0 points and 7.6 rebounds per game while shooting 70% from the floor.

Vaihola is the second Golden Gopher to be ruled out for the season, joining guard Chansey Willis Jr who suffered a foot injury against Stanford on November 27. Willis’s injury required surgery, costing him the remainder of the season.

Like Willis Jr., Vaihola should be a strong candidate to receive a medical redshirt.

Through the first two months of the season, the Gophers have been snakebitten when it comes to injuries, as they have also been with BJ Omot and Chance Stephens through their first 13 games. There is currently no expectation of when either player could return to action.

Minnesota so far is 8-5 on the season, including 1-1 in Big Ten play. The Golden Gophers, earlier this week, defeated Fairleigh Dickinson 60-43 and will return to action on Saturday in Evanston when they take on the Northwestern Wildcats.

Follow us on Twitter

Follow us on Instagram

Like our page on Facebook

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel

Talk about it inside Inside Gophers Nation