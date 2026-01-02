REPORT: Minnesota expected to make series of coaching staff hires

The Minnesota Golden Gophers are expected to make a series of coaching staff hires. As first reported by Andy Greder of the Pioneer Press, Minnesota will be hiring former Gopher star tailback Mo Ibrahim as their next running backs coach, former Vikings and Gophers wide receiver and current offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Isaac Fruechte as wide receivers coach, New Mexico’s Daniel Da Prato will be making the jump to the Twin Cities, while Travis Moore will be an assistant defensive line coach for the program.

Running backs coach – Mo Ibrahim

One of the most prolific running backs in program history, Ibrahim returns to his alma mater after recording 4,813 scrimmage yards over his five-year career, including 4,668 rushing yards on 867 career attempts, while also recording 52 touchdowns. As a redshirt senior in 2022, Ibrahim recorded 320 carries for 1,665 yards and 20 touchdowns while averaging 138.8 yards per game.

After a brief stint in the NFL in the 2023 and 2024 seasons, Ibrahim joined the Kent State Flashes ahead of this season. With the Flashes, Irahim oversaw the development of tailback Gavin Garcia, who ran for 647 yards and three touchdowns on 146 attempts. Garcia is notably in the transfer portal.

Former Gopher Jordan Nubin ran for 253 yards and a score in eight games and 79 carries for the Flashes as well.

Wide Receivers Coach – Isaac Fruechte

Fruechte comes to the Twin Cities after being North Dakota’s offensive coordinator and quarterback coach for each of the last two seasons. Under Fruechte, the Fighting Hawks’ offense this season averaged 32.9 and 461 yards per game.

Fruechte also spent time at Wisconin La-Crosse, Northern Iowa, Northern State, and Winona State during his coaching career. He served as a wide receivers coach at all of those stops except North Dakota. During his time with the Gophers on the field. Fruechte totaled 50 receptions for 702 yards and three touchdowns.

Special Teams Coach – Daniel Da Prato

Da Prato makes his way to Minnesota after one season at New Mexico. A native of Sacramento, California, Da Prato has had success throughout his coaching career as a special teams coordinator including at Arkansas, USF, and Texas State.

According to ESPN’s SP+ rankings, New Mexico had the 13th-best special teams efficiency this season.

Additional notables for Da Prato include coaching two All-Americans at Texas State in return man Ismail Mahdi and kicker Mason Shipley, coaching All-American Brian Battie at USF, who led the nation in kickoff returns for a touchdown in 2021. His special teams at Arkansas in 2019 ranked 10th nationally in kickoff coverage while he once again coached a Lou Groza semifinalist in Connor Limpert. Overall, Da Prato has overseen the development of three kickers into Lou Groza semifinalists. The Lou Groza award is annually awarded to the nation’s top kicker.

Assistant Defensive Line Coach – Travis Moore

Moore comes to Minnesota after being with Northern Illinois since 2019. During his time with the Huskies, he developed key standouts such as Pierce Oppong and Raishien Thomas. A native of the greater Chicago area, Moore will bring strong recruiting ties to Illinois. He notably served as the head coach of Eisenhower High School from 2006 through 2018.

Follow us on Twitter

Follow us on Instagram

Like our page on Facebook

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel

Talk about it inside Inside Gophers Nation