Minnesota forward Robert Vaihola to enter transfer portal

Minnesota forward Robert Vaihola is entering the transfer portal after one season with the program. Sam Kayser first reported Vaihola’s decision on Friday afternoon.

Vaihola, a native of San Francisco, California, played in five games for the Golden Gophers in the 2025-26 season, missing a majority of the season due to injury. Vaihola, in his short time on the court, averaged 5.0 points and 7.6 rebounds per game.

Before his time with the Golden Gophers, Vaihola played two seasons with San Jose State and one season with Fresno State.

For his career, Vaihola has appeared in 93 games, making 36 starts and averaging 19.5 minutes per game. He’s averaged 6.0 points and 5.8 rebounds across those 93 games.

Vaihola becomes the third Minnesota forward/center to enter the transfer portal, joining Nehemiah Turner and BJ Omot.

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