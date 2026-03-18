REPORT: Minnesota Golden Gophers fire men's hockey coach Bob Motzko after 8 seasons

The University of Minnesota will see a complete overhaul of its hockey programs this offseason. Just a day after women’s hockey head coach Brad Frost was let go following 19 seasons, the university is now moving on from men’s head coach Bob Motzko.

The decision was first reported by Jon Buccigross. The Athletic’s Michael Russo has also reported that a team meeting is expected today that will inform the team of Motzko’s future with the program.

Motzko, who coached at St. Cloud State from 2005 through 2018, has been the Gophers’ head coach since the 2018-19 season, leading the program to a 2021 Big Ten Tournament appearance while earning three Big Ten Coach of the Year awards. Over his eight seasons with the program, the Gophers qualified for the NCAA Tournament five times, only missing during the 2018-19 season and this season.

The 2025-26 season, however, was by far the worst of his tenure, the Golden Gophers collecting an 11-22- 3 record, including 7-15-2 in Big Ten play. In their season finale against Penn State in the Big Ten Quarterfinals, the Golden Gophers fell 6-2.

The 64-year-old native of Austin, Minnesota, will leave Minnesota with a career record of 448-296-73 overall, including 172-104-24 with the Golden Gophers. For comparison, he was 276-192-49 during his tenure at St. Cloud State.

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