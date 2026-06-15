REPORT: Minnesota men's basketball set to take on SMU in December

Another non-conference game appears to be in the works for the Minnesota Golden Gophers.

According to College Basketball Insider Rocco Miller, Minnesota is likely to take on SMU this upcoming December.

The Golden Gophers and Mustangs are discussing a December 12 matchup in what is expected to be a neutral-site game in Frisco, Texas. Frisco is about a half-hour drive from SMU’s campus in central Dallas.

The agreement is expected to be a part of what appears to be a two-game deal, with SMU expected to make a trip north to play the Golden Gophers in the future.

While Miller did not mention any location for the future neutral site matchup, the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, could make sense. The Gophers played at the Pentagon this past

This past season, SMU was 24-11 overall, including 4-1 in neutral-site games. They finished No. 53 in the RPI and No. 48 in the NET. Against Quad 1 opponents, they were 0-5 while going 6-5 against Quad 2 opponents and 18-1 against Quad 3 and Quad 4 opponents.

Minnesota has played SMU 10-times all-time with a 4-6 record, including 0-4 away from The Barn. Their last matchup was on April 3, 2014, in the NIT championship, with Minnesota winning 65-63.

The full latest non-conference schedule for Minnesota is..

November 2 – vs North Dakota

November 6 – vs St. Thomas

November 12 – vs Southern

November 16 – vs Western Illinois

November 20 and 22 – Charleston Classic (Dayton, Oklahoma State, Utah, and Virginia Tech)

November 28 – vs California (Sanford Pentagon)

December 12 – vs SMU (Neutral site in Frisco, Texas)

December 29 – vs UTSA

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