REPORT: Minnesota set to add Cal to non-conference schedule

The Minnesota Golden Gophers are adding a significant addition to their 2026-27 men’s basketball schedule. According to college basketball insider Rocco Miller, the Gophers are set to add California to their schedule with the plans for a November 28 matchup at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

The Golden Bears finished the 2025-26 season with a 21-12 record, including No. 83 in the RPI and No. 67 in the NET.

The Bears faced one Big Ten opponent last year in UCLA as part of the Empire Classic. The Golden Bears defeated the Bruins 80-72 at the Chase Center in San Francisco.

The Bears are the latest addition to a Minnesota non-conference schedule that includes North Dakota, St. Thomas, Southern, Western Illinois, and UTSA. The Gophers are also set to play in the Charleston Classic on November 20 and 22 in South Carolina.

The Golden Bears will enter their fourth season under head coach Mark Madsen, improving in each of their last two. After a 13-19 season in Madsen’s first season, a vast improvement from a 3-29 campaign in 2022-23, the Bears went 14-19 in 2024-25 and, as previously stated, 22-12 last season.

This will be the fifth all-time matchup between Minnesota and California, with the Golden Bears holding a 3-1 advantage. The last time they met was in the 1995-96 season, a 70-67 loss for the Gophers in Minneapolis.

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