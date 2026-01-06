Southwest Minnesota State DB Parker Knutson commits to Minnesota

Minnesota’s hot run in the transfer portal continued on Monday evening as Southwest Minnesota State transfer Parker Knutson announced his decision to commit to the Golden Gophers.

Knutson committed to the Golden Gophers after checking out both Minnesota and Iowa over the last few days. A big win on the recruiting trail for the Gophers over their rival.

The Sartell, Minnesota native wrapped up his redshirt sophomore season at Southwest Minnesota State this fall. In 11 games played, Knutson totaled 39 total tackles, eight interceptions, and six additional pass breakups. In total, Knutson, a Division II All-American, recorded 86 tackles, 13 interceptions, and 32 pass breakups during his career with SW Minnesota State.

Knutson will add immediate reinforcement to a Minnesota secondary that has already seen numerous departures this offseason, both due to eligibility and the transfer portal, including key safeties Koi Perich and Darius Green, as well as cornerback Za’Quan Bryan.

Knutson is Minnesota’s seventh commitment out of the transfer portal, joining quarterback Michael Merdinger (Liberty), running back Jaron Thomas (Purdue), offensive linemen Bennett Warren (Tennessee), linebacker Andrew Marshall (Eastern Michigan), defensive tackle Naquan Crowder (Marshall), and wide receiver Perry Thompson (Auburn).

