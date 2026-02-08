Takeaways from Minnesota's 67-62 loss to Maryland on Sunday

The Minnesota Golden Gophers, for the second time in three games, dropped a contest to one of the Big Ten’s worst teams, falling to the Maryland Terrapins at Williams Arena 67-62. The Gophers failed to score in the last 3:13 of the contest while watching Maryland close the game out on a 7-0 run in the final 26 seconds to pull out the victory.

Gophers Nation provides five takeaways from the loss below.

Cade Tyson continues to scuffle

It wasn’t a bad day for Cade Tyson. He had 12 points and was 3-for-7 from the floor, including 2-of-6 from three-point range, but simply put, 12 points from Tyson is not going to do the Gophers any favors.

The North Carolina transfer’s 12-point performance followed up a 17-point game against Michigan State, albeit one in which he was 4-for-12 from the field. He was also 3-for-8 against Penn State in another 17-point performance, one in which he made 11-of-12 free throws.

It’s not fair to expect Tyson to score 20+ points per night, though the Gophers are quite tough to beat when he does so, holding a 6-2 record in those games. Still, they do need the North Carolina native to find his shooting stroke going forward. He’s now shot below 43% in three straight games and is a combined 10-for-27 in the process, including 5-of-17 from three-point range.

If Tyson can find his shooting stroke over the last few weeks of the season, the Gophers could pull out several more wins in the process. If he continues to scuffle, it could be a long few weeks.

David Coit takes over the game for Maryland

The Gophers had no answers for taking away David Coit from the Terrapins on Sunday. The guard led all scorers with 29 points, doing so in an efficient manner, making 9-of-13 attempts from the field, including 4-of-7 from three-point range and 7-of-7 from the foul line.

In the first half, Coit was 3-for-5 for nine points, but he exploded in the second half, making 6-of-8 attempts from the field and 6-of-6 from the foul line for 20 points. Three of those points were the game-winning shot for the Terrapins, as he hit a long three with 26 seconds to go to put Maryland up 63-62. He would then convert on four free-throw attempts in the final 11 seconds to ice the game.

While Coit had just 43 points total over his previous four games, he has shown the ability to take over contests this season, putting up 43 against Penn State, 41 against Mount St. Mary’s, and 30 against USC.

Gophers get time off before final push

Minnesota will get almost an entire week off before getting back on the court. Their next matchup isn’t until Valentine’s Day next Saturday at Washington. They’ll also take on Oregon three days later in Eugene before returning home to face Rutgers on February 21. They’ll then finish their season off against Michigan, UCLA, Indiana, and Northwestern.

It’s going to be a tough stretch for the Gophers, but there are several winning games remaining with matchups against Oregon, Rutgers, and Northwestern as their best bets.

Tough day at the free-throw line

It was not a great day for the Gophers at the free-throw line. Cade Tyson was perfect at 4-for-4, but the rest of the Gophers were just 4-for-10 in the game. Isaac Asuma missed his only attempt, Jaylen Crocker-Johnson was 1-for-2, Langston Reynolds was 2-for-4, and Grayson Grove was 1-for-3. It’s hard to win games when you’re shooting just 57.1% from the line.

For comparison, Maryland was 12-for-17 in the game, including 9-of-12 in the second half.

Gophers outphysicaled in the second half

Perhaps a bit more “hidden” takeaway from the second half is how out-physicaled the Gophers were. They were outrebounded by Maryland 18-12, including allowing seven offensive rebounds. Additionally, Maryland scored 14 points in the paint in the second half to just eight for the Gophers. All but six of Maryland’s 35 second-half points came from within the perimeter, not exactly an area you’d expect the Gophers to be beaten so badly.

