Takeaways from Minnesota's 77-67 loss to Illinois

The Minnesota Golden Gophers lost their third straight game on Saturday afternoon, falling to No. 13 Illinois 77-67 after being outscored 43-33 in the second half. Gophers Nation offers five takeaways from the loss.

1. No moral victories, but it was a quality effort

Niko Medved doesn’t believe in moral victories, and neither do we. However, overall, Saturday’s game played out as we had pretty much expected it to. Despite the 10-point loss, Minnesota competed well in this game and gave the Illini a true battle for quite a while. The Gophers at one point late in the first half led by six points and were going toe for toe with Illinois. However, the Gophers’ lack of depth this season, especially in the front court, as said in our preview, Illinois is incredibly deep at forward, and that was on display in the loss, with Zvonimir Isivic coming off the bench and producing 18 points in 18 minutes of action.

2. Personal Foul discrepancy

Some fans may cry foul (pun intended) when it comes to Illinois having nine personal fouls resulting in just three Minnesota free throws, while the Gophers recorded 16 personal fouls resulting in 19 free throws. But as we mentioned in our preview, Illinois is one of the best teams in the country when it comes to limiting personal fouls. Saturday’s game marked the fifth time this season Illinois committed 10 fouls or fewer in a game.

But that being said, while the Gophers were 3-for-3 at the line, Illinois took advantage of their 19 free throws, making 16-of-19 attempts, including Zvonimir Isivic making all six of his own attempts.

3. Jaylen Crocker-Johnson’s second straight 20+ effort

It’s a shame that the Gophers have lost each of their last two matchups because Jaylen Crocker-Johnson is playing some great basketball as of late. After posting 20 points and eight rebounds against Wisconsin, the Goiphers’ junior forward had 22 points, eight rebounds, and three assists on Saturday against Illinois. Now, the San Antonio, Texas native didn’t have nearly the success he had in the second half as he did in the first. After posting 17 points in the first half, making 6-of-9 shots, Crocker-Johnson was limited to just five second-half points, making 2-of-9 shot attempts. By no means is he the reason the Gophers lost, but had he been able to carry over his first-half success, the result on Saturday may have been different.

Nonetheless, Crocker-Johnson has now scored 20 and 22 points in his last two games with 16 total rebounds. He’s now gone over the 20-point mark three times this season, something he only ever did twice over his first two collegiate seasons.

4. Minnesota’s road struggles continue

Minnesota is now 1-6 away from Williams Arena this season. It’s not a surprise that they’re struggling on the road this season; most teams do. The Gophers’ lone win this season on the road came on the road against Northwestern, 84-78. For comparison, last season, the Gophers were 5-8 away from Williams Arena, including neutral site games.

