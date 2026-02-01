Takeaways from Minnesota's 77-75 loss to Penn State

The Minnesota Golden Gophers’ sluggish January continued into February on Sunday afternoon as they fell to the Penn State Nittany Lions, 77-75, in Happy Valley. The win for Penn State was its first in conference play this season, while Minnesota fell to 10-12 overall and 3-8 in Big Ten play.

Gophers Nation offers five takeaways from the losing effort.

Not a good enough effort

Simply put, the effort and energy Minnesota needed to win this game were not there. While the Nittany Lions had stretches of strong effort, Minnesota did not match it. There have been very few times this season that the team’s effort has been called into question, but Sunday’s loss is certainly one of them.

There’s really no way to put it other than that Penn State is one of the worst major conference teams in college basketball this season and had been largely non-competitive in conference play prior to Sunday. The Gophers allowed 41 points in the first half and trailed 41-31 at halftime.

While the second half was a better performance, you have to put together full 40-minute efforts, and the Gophers have struggled to do that too many times this season.

Niko Medved has had a difficult job all season, but if Sunday’s effort is a sign of things to come over the final weeks of the regular season, his job will only get more difficult.

Another heartbreaker

During this seven-game skid for the Gophers, this is their fourth loss by four points or fewer. The skid began with a 70-69 loss to USC. They then fell 78-75 to Wisconsin at the buzzer before losing to the Badgers again earlier this week, 67-63, and then Sunday’s loss to Penn State.

While the Gophers’ effort wasn’t their strongest on Sunday, it was still a winnable game, which makes the performance all the more frustrating for Medved and Gophers fans.

Langston Reynold’s big day

While the Gophers had four players finish in double figures, the standout performance came from guard Langston Reynolds. He went 7-of-8 from the field, including 2-of-3 from three-point range and 2-of-3 from the free-throw line, to lead Minnesota with 18 points.

In addition to his scoring, Reynolds finished with seven rebounds and four assists.

Jaylen Crocker-Johnson’s tough day

It’s hard to fault Crocker-Johnson for an off day, but that’s exactly what Sunday was. After being the offensive heartbeat for the Gophers in recent weeks, Crocker-Johnson struggled against the Nittany Lions, finishing with just eight points.

He went 4-for-12 from the floor, including 0-for-5 from beyond the arc. Notably, it was his second straight tough outing after scoring just four points in Minnesota’s 67-63 loss to Wisconsin earlier this week.

How many more games will Minnesota win this season?

This was a game the Gophers had to have based on the remaining schedule. They entered Sunday coming off a tough stretch, with each of their previous six losses coming against teams with strong NCAA Tournament resumes.

Penn State, meanwhile, was winless in conference play and had been uncompetitive in Big Ten games this season.

After the loss, Minnesota has nine regular-season games remaining. Of those nine games, six are against teams ranked inside the KenPom top 64 nationally. The only opponents outside that group are Maryland, Oregon, and Rutgers.

Minnesota will host Maryland next Sunday at Williams Arena, travel to Oregon on February 17, and then host Rutgers four days later on February 21. It’s a three-game stretch that could allow the Gophers to build some momentum as the season winds down. But as Sunday showed, this is not a team you can trust to consistently take care of business against lesser opponents.

