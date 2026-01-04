Takeaways from Minnesota's first road win of the season; Beats Northwestern 84-78

The Minnesota Golden Gophers have picked up their first road win of the 2025-26 season.

On Saturday afternoon, Niko Medved’s squad traveled to Evanston, Illinois, and defeated the Northwestern Wildcats 84-78 to improve to 9-5 on the season, including 2-1 in Big Ten play. The win is Minnesota’s first road win of the season; the Gophers were previously 0-2 away from Williams Arena in true road game settings.

Below, Gophers Nation offers three takeaways from Minnesota’s ninth win of the season.

Grayson Grove’s big day

If Minnesota is going to win consistently in Big Ten play, it will need its younger talent to step up. On Saturday, they received that from redshirt freshman forward Grayson Grove, who had a career high of 12 points while also posting three rebounds and two assists.

Grove was 6-for-6 from the field in the game and was especially strong in the second half with eight points, which was second on the Gophers in the second half, only behind Cade Tyson’s 17 points.

We’ll see if Grove can carry over his strong play into Tuesday’s home contest against No. 25 Iowa.

Minnesota’s guards dominate

At times this season, there’s been vocal concerns about Minnesota’s guard play. That was not an issue against Northwestern.

Isaac Asuma finished the game with 18 points and nine rebounds. The sophomore made four shots from long range in the game and also had a pair of free throws. Langston Reynolds was also assertive in the win with 13 points, 13 assists, and six rebounds.

Then there’s Cade Tyson, who, after a quieter night last time out, recorded 24 points, six assists, and five rebounds in the win for the Gophers while playing all 40 minutes.

Dominating the boards

The Gophers dominated the boards on Saturday, outrebounding Northwestern 33-20.

Leading the way for the Gophers was not their big men, but guards Isaac Asuma with nine rebounds and Langston Reynolds with six rebounds. Cade Tyson also finished the game with five. The Gophers were especially strong in the second half, outrebounding Northwestern, with a 19-10 advantage. Only one Wildcat in the final 20 minutes of action had more than two rebounds.

Notably, the 20 rebounds are the fewest rebounds that the Gophers have allowed this season.

Bigger picture

Minnesota has now won four straight games and five of its last six dating back to December 3. They’ll look to keep the ball rolling on Tuesday against No. 25 Iowa. The Hawkeyes are 11-2 this esason udner first year head coach Ben McCollum, while in the middle of a Big Ten conference matchup with UCLA at the time of posting.

