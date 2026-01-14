Takeaways from Minnesota's heartbreaking 78-75 loss to Wisconsin

The Minnesota Golden Gophers’ struggles against rival Wisconsin continued on Tuesday night at Williams Arena in Minneapolis.

For the 10th straight time, the Golden Gophers fell to the Badgers, this time in heartbreaking fashion as a John Blackwell three-pointer at the buzzer dropped the Gophers to 10-7 on the season and 3-3 in Big Ten play. The loss is the Gophers’ second in a row after winning five straight, which included conference wins over Northwestern and Iowa.

Here are … takeaways from the Gophers’ loss on Tuesday.

No answer for John Blackwell

The Golden Gophers had no answer for the Badgers’ star guard, who is averaging 18 points per game this season. The junior 6-foot-4 guard posted his second-straight 25+ point game with 27 points on the evening, making 8-of-14 attempts from the field, including 5-of-7 from three-point range, including the game-winner. He was also perfect from the free-throw line in the game, making all six attempts while also contributing six rebounds and five assists. It was just a complete effort from Blackwell and one the Gophers will have to simply tip their cap to.

Letting shooters shoot

Now part of this is just great ball movement and spacing by Wisconsin, but the Golden Gophers simply allowed Blackwell and Braeden Carrington both to get way too many shots off, especially from three-point range. Of Wisconsin’s 33 three-point attempts in the game on Tuesday, Blackwell and Carrington combined for 19 of those attempts, with Blackwell making 5-of-7 attempts from distance while Carrington was 7-of-12. The Gophers’ defense will have to tighten up against similar talents going forward.

Free throws

In a game like Tuesday night’s, everything is scrutinized. For the Gophers, a major reason that they walked away with the 78-75 loss was that they made just 67% of their shots from the line in the game, making 16-of-24 attempts. Listen, the Gophers don’t have to be perfect at the line night in and night out, but it’s an easy place to lose a game, and on Tuesday night that’s exactly what happened.

Starting lineup production

It was a strong night from the Golden Gophers’ starting lineup, with four of five starters finishing with double-digit scoring efforts; everyone in the process was efficient.

Jaylen Crocker-Johnson led the way with 20 points, also recording eight rebounds. He was 7-of-13 from the field and 5-7 from the free throw line.

Isaac Asuma had a nice night with 17 points, shooting 6-of-11 from the field, 2-of-5 from deep, and 3-of-4 from the line. He also finished a rebound shy of a double-double.

Cade Tyson didn’t have his biggest night, scoring just 14 points on a 5-of-10 night. He was 3-of-6 from the line.

Finally, Langston Reynolds finished the evening with 12 points, shooting 4-of-8 from the field and was 4-of-5 from the free-throw line. Ryenolds did record 10 assists as well, making it his second double-double of the season.

It doesn’t get easier from here

Now with back-to-back losses, the Golden Gophers will have to find their composure quickly. They’ll be back in action on Saturday on the road as they travel to take on the No. 13 Illinois Fighting Illini, who currently sit at 13-3 overall and 4-1 in conference play.

Beyond their trip to Champlaign, the Gophers have matchups against Ohio State (11-5, 3-3) and No. 8 Nebraska (16-0, 5-0) on the horizon before finishing the month off against the Badgers in Madison. This will be by far the most challenging stretch of games this season for the Gophers and will test Niko Medved’s team to its limits.

