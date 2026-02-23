Key 2027 target Tate Wallace locks in Minnesota official visit for May 29 weekend

Key 2027 linebacker target Tate Wallace has set an official visit to the Twin Cities.

The Regina (IA) standout is the latest target to be scheduled to come to campus for the Gophers’ May 29 official visit weekend.

The industry four-star prospect has been a key target for the Golden Gophers throughout much of the last year and has developed a strong relationship with Gophers’ linebackers coach Mariano Sori-Marin.

“Coach Mariano and I talk twice a week, I would say, and that relationship I have with him is the strongest relationship I have with any coach,” Wallace previously told Gophers Nation. “He’s been a great mentor and coach for me, and he believed in me first, which means the most for me.”

Wallace has over a dozen offers, including Arizona, Kansas State, Purdue, Tennessee, West Virginia, and Wisconsin. The Badgers are the most recent Power Four program to offer Wallace and are making a strong push for the Iowa native as well.

Minnesota currently holds three commitments in its 2027 recruiting class from quarterback Furian Inferrera, running back Greg Harlow, and defensive end Eli Diane.

Currently, the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine is at 95.7% in favor of the Gophers.



