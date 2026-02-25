Minnesota lands in-state RB Taye Reich for 2027 recruiting class

The Minnesota Golden Gophers have added their second running back commitment in as many weeks.

On Tuesday evening, in-state tailback Taye Reich, a star at Moorhead High School, announced his commitment to the Golden Gophers. He commits to the Gophers over offers from Iowa State and Kansas State as well as offers from Colorado State, North Dakota, and North Dakota State.

Reich is coming off a junior season for Moorhead in which he totaled 1,416 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns on 225 carries. He also had 32 receptions for 336 yards and one touchdown.

The Moorhead standout also runs a reported 4.5 forty-yard dash and has a vertical jump of 36”, showing quality explosiveness to his game.

“The fact that I get to play for my home state makes it that much more special,” Reich told Gophers Nation. “I know I’ll have support no matter where I would have went but living in Minnesota my whole life, doing everything here that is really important to me. I love Minnesota. I love my state. I’m so happy to be a part of the Gopher family.”

His commitment to the Gophers doesn’t come as a major surprise, as Reich has long been viewed as a key running back target in the 2027 recruiting cycle.

While coaching changes can often reset recruitments, new Minnesota running backs coach Mo Ibrahim made Reich a priority since coming back to the Twin Cities, and their budding relationship paid off on Tuesday.

“Ever since I met him the first time, I knew I would get along with him,” Reich said aboutIbrahim. “He is going to help me develop my game in extreme ways. The fact that I will be coached by the best running back to play for Minnesota is amazing. I truly love Mo, he’s great.”

In the Gophers’ 2027 recruiting class, he joins Rosa Fort (MS) standout tailback Greg Hargrow, who committed to the Gophers on February 19. Also a part of the class is Rivals Industry four-star prospect Eli Diane (Wayzata, MN) and three-star quarterback Furian Inferrera (Mission Hills, CA).

Reich is notably a part of a Moorhead squad that also features 2027 quarterback Jett Feeney and 2027 wide receiver David Mack. Both are notable targets within the 2027 recruiting cycle and are names to follow closely for Gophers fans.

The Spuds this past fall finished 8-5 after making an impressive run in the playoffs to the state championship game before falling to Edina 42-35.

In the state title game, Reich had 19 carries for 71 yards and one touchdown while also totaling 10 receptions for 75 yards.

