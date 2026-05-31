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Tennessee EDGE Kelsey Rose Jr. joins Minnesota's 2027 recruiting class

IMG_3870by: Dylan Callaghan-Croley34 minutes agoDylanCCOn3

Minnesota’s third commitment of their Summer Splash weekend comes from one of the program’s newest targets, Jackson Christian (Jackson, TN) EDGE Kelsey Rose Jr.

Rose Jr. is currently unranked by Rivals but is ranked by 247Sports as a middle-of-the-pack three-star prospect, including a top-100 EDGE prospect nationally and a top-50 player in Tennessee.

Rose, this past fall, recorded 65 tackles, including four sacks, while also totaling 19 receptions and two touchdowns on offense.

Minnesota landed Rose over the AAC’s USF Bulls, who were in on the Tennessee standout quite a bit longer than the Gophers. However, new Rush ends coach Steve Stannard led the Gophers push over the last few weeks, ultimately resulting in Sunday’s commitment.

Rose Jr. is Minnesota’s 19th overall commitment in the 2027 recruiting cycle and their third defensive line commitment, joining in-state four-star EDGE Eli Diane and in-state three-star defensive lineman Gage Geyer.

Minnesota’s 2027 recruiting class breakdown

By Position:

Quarterback (2): Jett FeeneyFurian Inferrera
Running Back (2): Greg HargrowTaye Reich
Wide Receiver (1): David Mack, Kevin Ferrygood
Tight End (2): Brooks BakkoDrake Mikkelsen
Offensive Linemen (2): Joseph HamerWill Clausen, Jamail Sewell
EDGE (1): Eli Diane
Defensive Linemen (1): Gage Geyer
Linebackers (2): Tate WallaceKason Clayborne
Cornerbacks (2): Zak Walker, Jordan Walley, Safeties (1): Wyatt Liebentritt

By State:

Minnesota (6): QB Jett Feeney, RB Taye Reich, WR David Mack, OL Joseph Hamer, EDGE Eli Diane, DL Gage Geyer, CB Zak Walker
California (1): QB Furian Inferrera
Iowa (3): OL Will Clausen, LB Tate Wallace, LB Kason Clayborne
Mississippi (1): RB Greg Hargrow, CB Jordan Walley
Nebraska (1): S Wyatt Liebentritt
North Dakota (1): TE Brooks Bakko
South Dakota (1): TE Drake Mikkelsen
Wisconsin (1): OT Jamail Sewell

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