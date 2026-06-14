Tennessee LB Wyatt Wilber commits to Minnesota
The Minnesota Golden Gophers have landed another commitment this official visit season. This time, the latest pledge comes from a recent target for the Gophers, Maryville (TN) linebacker Wyatt Wilber.
Wilber is currently unranked across the industry. However, he is coming off a very good junior season in 2027, in which he recorded 98 tackles, including seven tackles for loss.
The Golden Gophers were his only official visit, but he did hold additional FBS offers from Mississippi State, Marshall, Memphis, and Jacksonville State.
Wilber is Minnesota’s third linebacker commitment this cycle behind Iowa four-star Tate Wallace and Iowa three-star Kason Clayborne.
Minnesota’s 2027 recruiting class breakdown
By Position:
Quarterback (2): Jett Feeney, Furian Inferrera
Running Back (2): Greg Hargrow, Taye Reich
Wide Receiver (4): David Mack, Jayden Thomas, Kevin Ferrygood, Carlos Ferguson
Tight End (2): Brooks Bakko, Drake Mikkelsen
Offensive Linemen (5): Joseph Hamer, Will Clausen, Jamail Sewell, Dylan Mota, Drake Buthe
EDGE (4): Eli Diane, Kelsey Rose Jr., Roy Price, Cam Saunders
Defensive Linemen (1): Gage Geyer
Linebackers (3): Tate Wallace, Kason Clayborne, Wyatt Wilber
Cornerbacks (3): Zak Walker, Jordan Walley
Safeties (3): Wyatt Liebentritt, Maxwell Miles, Taylor Daniels
By State:
Minnesota (7): QB Jett Feeney, RB Taye Reich, WR David Mack, OL Joseph Hamer, EDGE Eli Diane, DL Gage Geyer, CB Zak Walker
Iowa (4): OL Will Clausen, LB Tate Wallace, LB Kason Clayborne, OL Drake Buthe
Mississippi (2): RB Greg Hargrow, CB Jordan Walley
Nevada (2): S Maxwell Miles, WR Jayden Thomas
Tennessee (2): EDGE Kelsey Rose Jr, LB Wyatt Wilber
California (1): QB Furian Inferrera, EDGE Cam Saunders
Illinois (1): OT Dylan Mota
Maryland (1): WR Carlos Ferguson
Nebraska (1): S Wyatt Liebentritt
New Jersey (1): S Taylor Daniels
North Dakota (1): TE Brooks Bakko
Ohio (1): EDGE Roy Price
South Dakota (1): TE Drake Mikkelsen
Texas (1): WR Kevin Ferrygood
Utah (1): EDGE Ma’atoe Moe
Wisconsin (1): OT Jamail Sewell
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