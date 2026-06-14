Tennessee LB Wyatt Wilber commits to Minnesota

The Minnesota Golden Gophers have landed another commitment this official visit season. This time, the latest pledge comes from a recent target for the Gophers, Maryville (TN) linebacker Wyatt Wilber.

Wilber is currently unranked across the industry. However, he is coming off a very good junior season in 2027, in which he recorded 98 tackles, including seven tackles for loss.

The Golden Gophers were his only official visit, but he did hold additional FBS offers from Mississippi State, Marshall, Memphis, and Jacksonville State.

Wilber is Minnesota’s third linebacker commitment this cycle behind Iowa four-star Tate Wallace and Iowa three-star Kason Clayborne.

Minnesota’s 2027 recruiting class breakdown

By Position:

Quarterback (2): Jett Feeney, Furian Inferrera

Running Back (2): Greg Hargrow, Taye Reich

Wide Receiver (4): David Mack, Jayden Thomas, Kevin Ferrygood, Carlos Ferguson

Tight End (2): Brooks Bakko, Drake Mikkelsen

Offensive Linemen (5): Joseph Hamer, Will Clausen, Jamail Sewell, Dylan Mota, Drake Buthe

EDGE (4): Eli Diane, Kelsey Rose Jr., Roy Price, Cam Saunders

Defensive Linemen (1): Gage Geyer

Linebackers (3): Tate Wallace, Kason Clayborne, Wyatt Wilber

Cornerbacks (3): Zak Walker, Jordan Walley

Safeties (3): Wyatt Liebentritt, Maxwell Miles, Taylor Daniels

By State:

Minnesota (7): QB Jett Feeney, RB Taye Reich, WR David Mack, OL Joseph Hamer, EDGE Eli Diane, DL Gage Geyer, CB Zak Walker

Iowa (4): OL Will Clausen, LB Tate Wallace, LB Kason Clayborne, OL Drake Buthe

Mississippi (2): RB Greg Hargrow, CB Jordan Walley

Nevada (2): S Maxwell Miles, WR Jayden Thomas

Tennessee (2): EDGE Kelsey Rose Jr, LB Wyatt Wilber

California (1): QB Furian Inferrera, EDGE Cam Saunders

Illinois (1): OT Dylan Mota

Maryland (1): WR Carlos Ferguson

Nebraska (1): S Wyatt Liebentritt

New Jersey (1): S Taylor Daniels

North Dakota (1): TE Brooks Bakko

Ohio (1): EDGE Roy Price

South Dakota (1): TE Drake Mikkelsen

Texas (1): WR Kevin Ferrygood

Utah (1): EDGE Ma’atoe Moe

Wisconsin (1): OT Jamail Sewell

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