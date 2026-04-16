Texas Tech transfer guard Nolan Groves commits to Minnesota

The Minnesota Golden Gophers wait for a transfer portal commitment is over.

On Wednesday, Texas Tech guard, and Minnesota native Nolan Groves committed ot the Golden Gophers.

The 6-foot-5, 205-pound native of Long Lake spent one season at Texas Tech after signing with the Red Raiders as part of their 2025 recruiting class. The Red Raiders beat out the Gophers and otherfs to land the former Minnesota Gatorade Player of the Year, after he originally committed to play at Yale.

In his lone season with Texas Tech, Groves totaled 21 points in 23 games, shooting 23.8% from the field, including 23.5% from three-point range. He also collected 27 rebounds, six steals, and five assists.

The highlight of his freshman season with Texas Tech was arguably in their 82-81 win over Duke on December 20, when, in his 13 minutes guarding Cameron Boozer, he was able to stifle the NCAA player of the year. In the win, Groves finished as a +13 in the box score despite finishing with zero points in the game.

Offensively, his best games of the year came in Texas Tech’s first two games, against Lindenwood and Sam Houston State scorings even points in each game. He had four points against Purdue in late November and then scored just three points the rest of the season.

As a senior at Orono High School, Grove was magnificent, averaging 34.1 points, 8.5 rebounds, and 6.0 steals per game. Grove will be the first former Minnesota Gatorade Player of the Year since Joe Coleman in 2011 to play for the Gophers.

Nolan Groves Profile Height/Weight 6’5″ / 205 lbs Eligibility 3 Years Remaining 2025-26 Highlight Held Cameron Boozer (Duke) in check during TTU’s 82-81 upset win. Notables 2025 Minnesota Gatorade Player of the Year (Orono HS).

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