Texas WR Kevin Ferrygood commits to Minnesota

The Minnesota Golden Gophers have added their third wide receiver commitment to their 2027 recruiting class.

On Sunday evening, Cy-Fair (Texas) standout receiver Kevin Ferrygood announced his decision to join the Golden Gophers after an official visit to the Twin Cities this weekend.

Ferrygood is currently unranked by Rivals but is ranked by 247Sports as a three-star prospect and top-1200 player nationally, as well as a top-150 wide receiver and player in Texas.

As a junior for Cy-Fair, Ferrygood enjoyed a monster breakout season with 51 receptions for 863 yards and seven touchdowns, which built upon a strong sophomore campaign at Houston Westside High School of 29 receptions for 335 yards and two scores.

Ferrygood also possessed offers from Oklahoma State and TCU before his decision, but his official visit to Minnesota was the lone visit of his recruitment.

He joins in-state wide receiver David Mack (Moorhead, MN) and Las Vegas native Jayden Thomas as wide receivers in Minnesota’s 2027 recruiting class. He is also the first commitment this cycle from the state of Texas.

Minnesota’s 2027 recruiting class breakdown

By Position:

Quarterback (2): Jett Feeney, Furian Inferrera

Running Back (2): Greg Hargrow, Taye Reich

Wide Receiver (2): David Mack, Jayden Thomas, Kevin Ferrygood

Tight End (2): Brooks Bakko, Drake Mikkelsen

Offensive Linemen (5): Joseph Hamer, Will Clausen, Jamail Sewell, Dylan Mota, Drake Buthe

EDGE (3): Eli Diane, Kelsey Rose Jr., Ma’atoe Moe

Defensive Linemen (1): Gage Geyer

Linebackers (2): Tate Wallace, Kason Clayborne

Cornerbacks (2): Zak Walker, Jordan Walley

Safeties (1): Wyatt Liebentritt, Maxwell Miles

By State:

Minnesota (6): QB Jett Feeney, RB Taye Reich, WR David Mack, OL Joseph Hamer, EDGE Eli Diane, DL Gage Geyer, CB Zak Walker

California (1): QB Furian Inferrera

Iowa (3): OL Will Clausen, LB Tate Wallace, LB Kason Clayborne, OL Drake Buthe

Illinois (1): OT Dylan Mota

Mississippi (2): RB Greg Hargrow, CB Jordan Walley

Nebraska (1): S Wyatt Liebentritt

Nevada (2): S Maxwell Miles, WR Jayden Thomas

North Dakota (1): TE Brooks Bakko

South Dakota (1): TE Drake Mikkelsen

Texas (1): WR Kevin Ferrygood

Utah (1): EDGE Ma’atoe Moe

Wisconsin (1): OT Jamail Sewell

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