Utah EDGE Ma'atoe Moe commits to Minnesota

Minnesota continues to rack up commitments in its 2027 recruiting cycle as Utah EDGE rusher Ma’atoe Moe announced his commitment to Minnesota on Sunday.

Moe is considered a quality middle-of-the-pack three-star prospect by the Rivals Industry Rankings as well as both by Rivals and 247Sports.

Rivals ranks Moe as a three-star prospect with an 86 rating, while considered the No. 108 EDGE rusher in the country and a top-20 talent in Utah. 247Sports is slightly higher on the Utah standout, ranking him as a top-75 EDGE rusher and the No. 11 player in Utah.

The Timpview (Provo, UT) standout committed to Minnesota over UNLV and Nebraska. The Cornhuskers were making a strong push over recent weeks, but the Gophers were able to get this recruitment across the finish line.

He is the second EDGE rusher to commit to Minnesota on Sunday, joining Tennessee standout Kelsey Rose Jr.

Minnesota’s 2027 recruiting class breakdown

By Position:

Quarterback (2): Jett Feeney, Furian Inferrera

Running Back (2): Greg Hargrow, Taye Reich

Wide Receiver (1): David Mack, Kevin Ferrygood

Tight End (2): Brooks Bakko, Drake Mikkelsen

Offensive Linemen (4): Joseph Hamer, Will Clausen, Jamail Sewell, Dylan Mota

EDGE (3): Eli Diane, Kelsey Rose Jr, Ma’atoe Moe

Defensive Linemen (1): Gage Geyer

Linebackers (2): Tate Wallace, Kason Clayborne

Cornerbacks (2): Zak Walker, Jordan Walley, Safeties (1): Wyatt Liebentritt

By State:

Minnesota (6): QB Jett Feeney, RB Taye Reich, WR David Mack, OL Joseph Hamer, EDGE Eli Diane, DL Gage Geyer, CB Zak Walker

California (1): QB Furian Inferrera

Iowa (3): OL Will Clausen, LB Tate Wallace, LB Kason Clayborne

Illinois (1): OT Dylan Mota

Mississippi (1): RB Greg Hargrow

Nebraska (1): S Wyatt Liebentritt

North Dakota (1): TE Brooks Bakko

South Dakota (1): TE Drake Mikkelsen

Wisconsin (1): OT Jamail Sewell

Utah (1): EDGE Ma’atoe Moe

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