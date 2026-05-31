Utah EDGE Ma'atoe Moe commits to Minnesota
Minnesota continues to rack up commitments in its 2027 recruiting cycle as Utah EDGE rusher Ma’atoe Moe announced his commitment to Minnesota on Sunday.
Moe is considered a quality middle-of-the-pack three-star prospect by the Rivals Industry Rankings as well as both by Rivals and 247Sports.
Rivals ranks Moe as a three-star prospect with an 86 rating, while considered the No. 108 EDGE rusher in the country and a top-20 talent in Utah. 247Sports is slightly higher on the Utah standout, ranking him as a top-75 EDGE rusher and the No. 11 player in Utah.
The Timpview (Provo, UT) standout committed to Minnesota over UNLV and Nebraska. The Cornhuskers were making a strong push over recent weeks, but the Gophers were able to get this recruitment across the finish line.
He is the second EDGE rusher to commit to Minnesota on Sunday, joining Tennessee standout Kelsey Rose Jr.
Minnesota’s 2027 recruiting class breakdown
By Position:
Quarterback (2): Jett Feeney, Furian Inferrera
Running Back (2): Greg Hargrow, Taye Reich
Wide Receiver (1): David Mack, Kevin Ferrygood
Tight End (2): Brooks Bakko, Drake Mikkelsen
Offensive Linemen (4): Joseph Hamer, Will Clausen, Jamail Sewell, Dylan Mota
EDGE (3): Eli Diane, Kelsey Rose Jr, Ma’atoe Moe
Defensive Linemen (1): Gage Geyer
Linebackers (2): Tate Wallace, Kason Clayborne
Cornerbacks (2): Zak Walker, Jordan Walley, Safeties (1): Wyatt Liebentritt
By State:
Minnesota (6): QB Jett Feeney, RB Taye Reich, WR David Mack, OL Joseph Hamer, EDGE Eli Diane, DL Gage Geyer, CB Zak Walker
California (1): QB Furian Inferrera
Iowa (3): OL Will Clausen, LB Tate Wallace, LB Kason Clayborne
Illinois (1): OT Dylan Mota
Mississippi (1): RB Greg Hargrow
Nebraska (1): S Wyatt Liebentritt
North Dakota (1): TE Brooks Bakko
South Dakota (1): TE Drake Mikkelsen
Wisconsin (1): OT Jamail Sewell
Utah (1): EDGE Ma’atoe Moe