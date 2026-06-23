What is Minnesota football's ranking in CFB 27?

EA Sports’ College Football 27 is set to release on July 9.

Ahead of the annual release, EA Sports on Tuesday released the overalls for every team in the game, including their offensive and defensive ratings.

Entering the season, the Minnesota Golden Gophers own an 82 overall rating with an 81 offensive rating and 81 defensive rating. In the last update of CFB 26, the Golden Gophers finished as an 79 overall team with an 81 offensive rating and 82 defensive rating.

The 81 overall rating is tied with Arizona State, California, Colorado, Kansas State, Kentucky, Minnesota, Mississippi State, Pittsburgh, UCF, Utah, Vanderbilt, and Virginia Tech for 34th overall in the game.

Ahead of them at 82 overall are Arizona, Florida State, South Carolina, and UCLA. At 83 overall are Auburn, Clemson, Houston, Nebraska, Oklahoma State, Penn State, SMU, Virginia, and Washington.

The top teams in the game include Oregon at No. 1, thanks to a 91 overall rating, and Ohio State and Indiana tied for second with a 90 overall rating. Notre Dame and Texas are tied for fourth overall, rated at 89 overall, while LSU, Miami, and Ole Miss are tied for sixth. Georgia and Oklahoma round out the top ten, tied for the ninth spot.

Big Ten Rankings

Oregon – 91 Ohio State – 90 Indiana – 90 USC – 86 Michigan – 85 Nebraska – 84 Penn State – 84 Washington – 83 UCLA – 82 Minnesota – 81 Iowa – 80 Maryland – 80 Michigan State – 80 Illinois – 79 Northwestern – 79 Wisconsin – 79 Rutgers – 78 Purdue – 77

Follow us on Twitter

Follow us on Instagram

Like our page on Facebook

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel

Talk about it inside Inside Gophers Nation