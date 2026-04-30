What Niko Medved had to say about each of Minnesota's transfers

The Minnesota Golden Gophers men’s basketball program has officially announced the signing of four transfer portal prospects. Here’s what Niko Medved had to say about each of the Golden Gophers signings in the portal.

G Kyan Evans (North Carolina)

Evans reunites with Medved after spending last season at North Carolina, averaging 4.0 points, 2.5 assists, and 1.2 rebounds per game across 33 games and 17 starts.

In the 2024-25 season with Colorado State, Evans enjoyed a big season, averaging 10.6 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 3.1 assists per game while shooting 47.1% from the floor and 44.6% from three-point range.

The Kansas City, Missouri, native hopes reuniting with Niko Medved in the Twin Cities will allow him to bounce back next season.

Here’s what Medved had to say about Evans.

“Kyan is such a competitor with a high basketball IQ and a great playmaker,” Medved said. “With his experience as a high-level player, Kyan has made a lot of big shots throughout his career. I have seen first-hand what he can do, and he knows the standards and expectations from the get-go. I can’t wait to bring that energy to Minnesota.”

G Winters Grady (Michigan)

A former consensus top-100 prospect, Grady makes his way to the Twin Cities after one season with the Michigan Wolverines.

The 6-foot-6, 210-pound wing out of Lake Oswego, California, played in nine games for Michigan this past season, totaling 26 points, 10 rebounds, two assists, and two steals.

Of Grady’s 20 attempts from the floor this past season, 19 came from three-point range.

Here’s what Medved had to say about Grady.

“Winters is an elite shooter who just has a knack for scoring the ball,” Medved said. “He is a tough, confident athlete that can shoot from deep and with range. Winters has great size and can impact the game on both sides of the ball. A former top-100 recruit, he is a three-level scorer and also came from a winning program last year. We’re looking forward to him being a Gopher.”

G Nolan Groves (Texas Tech)

Texas Tech transfer Nolan Groves returns home to Minnesota after a standout high school career at Orono High School. As a senior, he was the Minnesota Gatorade Player of the Year, averaging 34.1 points, 8.5 rebounds, and 6.0 steals per game.

In his lone season with the Red Raiders, Groves totaled 21 points in 23 games, shooting 23.8% from the field, including 23.5% from three-point range.

Here’s what Groves had to say about Grady.

“I’m really excited to have Nolan come back home to represent his state and the University of Minnesota,” Medved said. “Nolan is very versatile, both offensively and defensively. He’s a skilled player with a high basketball IQ who can guard 1-4. As a part of winning programs both in high school and college, Nolan is a great fit for what we are building here at Minnesota.”

C Malick Kordel (Michigan)

Making his way to Minneapolis from Ann Arbor via Germany, Kordel appeared in 14 games for Michigan, totaling 58 minutes. He made 8-of-14 attempts on the season while also totaling 21 rebounds.

A native of Oberhausen, Germany, possesses the size Minnesota has desperately missed in recent seasons, standing at 7-foot-2.

Here’s what Groves had to say about Kordel.

“Malick is an intimidating, athletic big, who moves really well for his size,” Medved said. “He’s a great lob threat, a rim protector and adds depth to our frontcourt. Spending a year at a high-level program, Malick knows what it’s like to be on a winning team and we’re excited to add him to the roster.”

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