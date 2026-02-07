Where have Minnesota's transfers committed to play basketball in 2026-27?

This offseason, the Minnesota Golden Gophers saw six players enter the transfer portal: G Chansey Willis Jr, G Chance Stephens, forward Cade Tyson, forward BJ Omot, center Robert Vaihola, and center Nehemiah Turner.

Notably, Tyson’s entering the transfer portal is more of a paper move to potentially allow for the opportunity to return to college basketball. Currently, the former Gopher does not have any eligibility remaining after averaging 19.6 points and 5.4 rebounds per game with the Gophers this past season.

Tyson, while not invited to the NBA Combine, has been invited to the NBA G-League Draft Combine at Wintrust Arena in Chicago, May 8 through the 10th.

But which other Gopher transfers have announced their new destinations? Recap the transfer portal movement below.

Still Searching

Two former Golden Gophers are still searching for their next destination in guard Chance Stephens and center Robert Vaihola.

Stephens, in his lone year with the program, did not appear in any games. Vaihola played in five games, averaging 5.0 points and 7.6 rebounds before suffering an injury that kept him out for the remainder of the season.

Making Moves

G Chansey Willis Jr – Kent State

After leaving MAC program Western Michigan last offseason and transferring to Minnesota, Willis played in seven games, averaging 6.3 points, 3.3 assists, and 3.0 rebounds. A foot injury in late November, however, would cut his season short.

He now returns to the MAC, this time with Kent State. The Flashes were 24-10 in 2025-26 with a 14-4 conference record. They last made the NCAA Tournament in 2022-23.

F BJ Omot – Cal State Northridge

The Mankato, Minnesota, native missed the entire 2025-26 season for the Golden Gophers due to injury. He last appeared for California early in the 2024-25 season. In 69 games played across three seasons, Omot has averaged 14.1 points and 3.9 rebounds.

He’ll join a solid Cal State Northridge program in Northridge, California, a suburb of Los Angeles. The Matadors’ last season was 20-14, including 12-8 in Big Ten action.

C Nehemiah Turner – Jacksonville

Turner played in seven games for Minnesota, totaling five points and 11 rebounds across 40 minutes. The 6-foot-10 forward is transferring back closer to home now, as he’ll continue his career at Jacksonville University.

The Dolphins went 12-20 this past season, including 7-11 in A-Sun play.

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