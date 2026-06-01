Where Minnesota's 2027 recruiting class sits following big Summer Splash Sunday

It was a successful first Summer Splash for Minnesota’s 2027 recruiting class this past weekend as the Golden Gophers added nine commitments to their class. Now, entering June, the Gophers already hold 25 total commitments in their class.

But how does Minnesota’s recruiting class currently stack up both nationally and within the Big Ten? Let’s take a look.

Gophers lead the country in commitments

After Sunday, Minnesota now leads the country in commitments this cycle with 25, two more than Oklahoma. The only other programs with 20 or more commitments this cycle also hail from the Big Ten in UCLA and Penn State, with 20 each. Comparatively, Minnesota’s recruiting score ranks 27th nationally at 88.424

The class three Rivals Industry Ranking four-star commitments and 19 three-star commitments. Three prospects in EDGE Kelsey Rose Jr, WR Kevin Ferrygood, and CB Jordan Walley all remain unranked currently, but all project to three-star talents.

Headliners

The Golden Gophers 2027 recruiting class is currently headlined by four prospects.

The program’s top commitment remains Kindred (Kindred, ND) tight end Brooks Bakko. The 6-foot-5 tight end is ranked 156th overall nationally as well as a top-10 tight end.

Bakko is joined by Wayzata (Minneapolis, MN) EDGE Eli Diane, the No. 221 prospect nationally, Regina (Iowa City, IA) linebacker Tate Wallace, the No. 329 player overall, and Lennox (Lennox, SD) tight end Drake Mikkelsen, the No. 398 player overall.

Seton Hall Prep (Hillsborough, NJ) safety Taylor Daniels just missed the cut of four-star but is still a top-500 recruit nationally.

The program’s top commitment of the weekend is former Michigan safety commit Maxwell Miles. The Centennial (Las Vegas, NV) safety is ranked by Rivals as a high-three star prospect and a top-60 safety nationally.

Minnesota’s 2027 recruiting class breakdown

By Position:

Quarterback (2): Jett Feeney, Furian Inferrera

Running Back (2): Greg Hargrow, Taye Reich

Wide Receiver (2): David Mack, Jayden Thomas, Kevin Ferrygood

Tight End (2): Brooks Bakko, Drake Mikkelsen

Offensive Linemen (5): Joseph Hamer, Will Clausen, Jamail Sewell, Dylan Mota, Drake Buthe

EDGE (3): Eli Diane, Kelsey Rose Jr., Ma’atoe Moe

Defensive Linemen (1): Gage Geyer

Linebackers (2): Tate Wallace, Kason Clayborne

Cornerbacks (2): Zak Walker, Jordan Walley

Safeties (1): Wyatt Liebentritt, Maxwell Miles

By State:

Minnesota (6): QB Jett Feeney, RB Taye Reich, WR David Mack, OL Joseph Hamer, EDGE Eli Diane, DL Gage Geyer, CB Zak Walker

California (1): QB Furian Inferrera

Iowa (3): OL Will Clausen, LB Tate Wallace, LB Kason Clayborne, OL Drake Buthe

Illinois (1): OT Dylan Mota

Mississippi (2): RB Greg Hargrow, CB Jordan Walley

Nebraska (1): S Wyatt Liebentritt

Nevada (2): S Maxwell Miles, WR Jayden Thomas

North Dakota (1): TE Brooks Bakko

South Dakota (1): TE Drake Mikkelsen

Tennessee (1): EDGE Kelsey Rose Jr

Texas (1): WR Kevin Ferrygood

Utah (1): EDGE Ma’atoe Moe

Wisconsin (1): OT Jamail Sewell

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