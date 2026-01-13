Which Minnesota transfers have found new programs?

The transfer portal has been open for just under two weeks, and during the first 11 days of the portal. Of Minnesota’s 21 transfers, eight have so far announced their destinations or have had their destinations reported. Below, Gophers Nation goes over those eight players and their new programs.

P Caleb McGrath – North Dakota State

McGrath, a native of Eastview High School in Apple Valle did not appear in any games for Minnesota over his three seasons. A former Under Armour All-American, McGrath will continue his career with North Dakota State.

S Ethan Carrier – South Dakota

A former Detroit Lakes standout, Carrier spent three seasons with Minnesota, not appearing in any games. A former way too way star in high school, Carrier was a 2022 Minnesota AP All-State second team as a defensive back. Like McGrath, Carrier, a former walk-on, is dropping down to the FCS level and will play for South Dakota next season.

RB Fame Ijeboi – Purdue

After two seasons with the Gophers, which included 97 carries for 441 yards and two touchdowns in 2025 as Minnesota’s primary backup running back, Ijeboi entered the portal hoping to find a featured back role elsewhere. After making visits to Virginia and Purdue, Ijeboi ultimately committed to the Boilermakers, where he’ll have an opportunity to be their lead back in 2026. The Pennsylvania native totaled 99 carries for 454 yards and two touchdowns in 13 games with the Gophers.

RB Tre Berry – Tennessee State

A member of Minnesota’s 2025 recruiting class, Berry left the program in November. The Alabama native finally resurfaced this week, announcing his commitment to FCS Tennessee State. Berry over his high school career with Lanier High School in Alabama, recorded 284 carries for 1,962 yards and 19 touchdowns.

WR Malachi Coleman – Wisconsin

After two seasons at Nebraska and one season with the Golden Gophers, Coleman entered the transfer portal in December. He’ll be continuing his career in the Big Ten, again, signing with the Wisconsin Badgers. The former four-star wide receiver has yet to realize his potential at the collegiate level, with 13 receptions for 222 yards and one touchdown in 20 career games played. In his lone season with the Gophers, Coleman recorded five receptions for 83 yards.

CB Za’Quan Bryan – USF

After playing in 25 games over three seasons, Za’Quan Bryan opted to leave the program in December. In 2025, Bryan had an opportunity to be a starting cornerback for the Gophers and started in 11 of 13 games. Ultimately, he allowed 22 receptions on 35 targets for 280 yards and two touchdowns while also recording 36 tackles and three pass deflections. He’ll continue his career in the AAC with South Florida, which is now under the direction of former Ohio State offensive coordinator Brian Hartline.

S Koi Perich – Oregon

As we posted last night, Koi Perich has committed to perennial contender Oregon after making visits to Lubbock, Texas, to see Texas Tech and Eugene to visit the Ducks. During his two seasons with the Gophers, Perich totaled 128 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, and one sack. He also had six interceptions, five pass deflections, and two forced fumbles.

DE Steven Curtis – North Texas

Curtis leaves Minnesota after just one season with the program. The Palm Beach, Florida, native transferred to the Twin Cities last offseason from Illinois State where he recorded 50 tackles, including seven tackles for loss and five sacks in 2024. In his lone season with the program, Curtis did not see the field. He’s headed to North Texas to play under former West Virginia head coach Neal Brown.

CB Jaylen Bowden – ECU

Like Curtis, Bowden leaves Minnesota after just one season with the program. The Charlotte, North Carolina, transferred into the program last offseason after a standout 2024 season at North Carolina Central University where he had 23 tackles, one interception, and eight pass deflections. He played in three games for Minnesota, recording three tackles in the process.

