Who will represent Minnesota at Big Ten Media Day in Chicago?

Big Ten Media Days are around the corner, set to take place between Tuesday, July 28, and Thursday, July 30 at the Hilton Chicago in Chicago, Illinois, with the Big Ten Network providing live coverage of all three days of the event.

On Wednesday, it was announced which student-athletes would be representing each football program at media days.

Joining P.J. Fleck in Chicago on Wednesday, July 29, will be linebacker Maverick Baranowski, quarterback Drake Lindsey, and defensive end Anthony Smith.

It will be Lindsey and Smith’s second time attending the event, while Baranowski is making his first trip to Big Ten Media Days.

Last year, the Golden Gophers brought along running back Darius Taylor, defensive end Anthony Smith, and safety Koi Perich as its three official representatives while also bringing along quarterback Drake Lindsey.

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Taylor, entering his fourth season with the program, is coming off a 143-carry, 670-yard season in which he found the endzone four times. He also totaled 34 receptions for 245 yards.

In his career, Taylor has totaled 486 carries for 2,455 yards and 19 touchdowns, as well as 99 receptions for 687 yards and two touchdowns.

Smith is coming off a career season in 2025 in which he totaled 38 tackles, 17.5 tackles for loss, and 12.5 sacks. In each of the past two seasons, he’s reached the double-digit tackles for loss total.

He’ll enter the 2026 season with 81 career tackles, 31.0 tackles for loss, and 19.5 sacks.

Lindsey enters his second season as Minnesota’s starting quarterback in 2026 after a strong 2025 campaign in which he completed 246-of-389 passing attempts for 2,382 yards and 18 touchdowns to just six interceptions.

Minnesota’s 2026 season is set to start on September 3 against the Eastern Illinois Panthers at Huntington Bank Stadium.

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