Wisconsin OL Jamail Sewell joins Minnesota's 2027 recruiting class following official visit

Minnesota’s second commitment of their first Summer Splash weekend is in.

2027 offensive tackle Jamail Sewell, a standout at Wisconsin Lutheran in Milwaukee, announced his commitment on Sunday following his official visit. He joins Mississippi cornerback Jordan Walley, who announced his decision Sunday morning.

Sewell is ranked in the Rivals Industry Rankings as the No. 1006 player in the country, the No. 78 offensive tackle, and the No. 12 player in the state of Wisconsin. Rivals ranks Sewell as the No. 77 offensive tackle and a top-10 player in Wisconsin; 247Sports views the Wisconsin Lutheran prospect as the No. 85 offensive tackle and the No. 11 player in Wisconsin.

The Gophers were Sewell’s lone official visit. He also held offers from Eastern Michigan, James Madison, Liberty, Toledo, and Western Michigan. Wisconsin kicked the tires on the in-state standout as well.

Sewell is the third offensive line commitment for Minnesota in the 2027 recruiting cycle and their 18th overall. He joins in-state three-star prospect Joseph Hamer and Iowa standout Will Clausen as part of Brian Callahan’s class in the trenches.

Minnesota’s 2027 recruiting class breakdown

By Position:

Quarterback (2): Jett Feeney, Furian Inferrera

Running Back (2): Greg Hargrow, Taye Reich

Wide Receiver (1): David Mack, Kevin Ferrygood

Tight End (2): Brooks Bakko, Drake Mikkelsen

Offensive Linemen (2): Joseph Hamer, Will Clausen, Jamail Sewell

EDGE (1): Eli Diane

Defensive Linemen (1): Gage Geyer

Linebackers (2): Tate Wallace, Kason Clayborne

Cornerbacks (2): Zak Walker, Jordan Walley, Safeties (1): Wyatt Liebentritt

By State:

Minnesota (6): QB Jett Feeney, RB Taye Reich, WR David Mack, OL Joseph Hamer, EDGE Eli Diane, DL Gage Geyer, CB Zak Walker

California (1): QB Furian Inferrera

Iowa (3): OL Will Clausen, LB Tate Wallace, LB Kason Clayborne

Mississippi (1): RB Greg Hargrow

Nebraska (1): S Wyatt Liebentritt

North Dakota (1): TE Brooks Bakko

South Dakota (1): TE Drake Mikkelsen

Wisconsin (1): OT Jamail Sewell



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