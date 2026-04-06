2027 defensive back commits to Arkansas

The Arkansas 2027 class got its second commitment on Monday from LaGrange (Ga.) defensive back Zy’Corius Huzzie.

“First, I want to thank god for this opportunity! Next, thank you to my family, coaches, & teammates for all the extra support & being there for me! Im blessed to announce I’m 1000% committed,” Huzzie posted to X.

Huzzie picked Arkansas over offers from Appalachian State, Florida Atlantic, South Florida, Troy and FIU, among others.

The 6-foot-1, 175-pound Huzzie joins Sheridan offensive lineman Bradley Sturdivant in the class. Gaither (Fla.) quarterback Joaquin Kavouklis was initially committed, but rescinded his pledge back in January.

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