2027 five-star punter commits to Arkansas

Arkansas earned its first special teams commitment of 2027 and ninth overall from punter Declan Hamm on Sunday.

The 6-foot-2, 200 pound Lewisville (Texas) product is a 5-star prospect according to Kohl’s Kicking and rated as the No. 7 punter in his class. He received an offer from the Razorbacks in March and took an official visit over the weekend.

As a junior, Hamm logged 33 punts for an average of 41.8 yards and a long of 57 and pinned 9 inside the opponent’s 20-yard line. He also converted 27 of 29 extra point attempts and 9 of 14 field goals with a long of 46, plus averaged 56.2 yards per kickoffs with 17 touchbacks according to MaxPreps.

2027 Arkansas Commitments

• Sheridan OL Bradley Sturdivant

• LaGrange (Ga.) CB Zy’Corius Huzzie

• Jenks (Okla.) OL Odaefe Oruru

• Rogers OL Henry Frazier

• Fayetteville LB Will Caston

• Valley View DL Eli Thornton

• Marion RB Jeremiah Dent

• Thompson (Ala.) WR Darion Moseley

• Lewisville (Texas) P Declan Hamm

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