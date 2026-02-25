2027 in-state running back includes Arkansas in Top 8

Three-star running back Jeremiah Dent out of Marion has trimmed his list of schools down to eight, and Ryan Silverfield and his Arkansas program made the cut.

Among Dent’s top list of schools are Auburn, Miami, Ole Miss, Vanderbilt, Iowa, Arizona State and North Carolina, in addition to Arkansas.

Dent reported the offer from the Razorbacks on Jan. 28, and he took an unofficial visit to Fayetteville that weekend.

”They keep checking on me, still calling me every day,” Dent told HawgBeat on Feb. 1. “Text me here almost every day. That’s an offer I’ve been waiting on from my home state, just being able to rep my home state. It’s a blessing for sure.”

As a junior, Dent rushed for 1,057 yards on 102 carries and added 490 yards on 30 receptions. He found the end zone 22 times and had three kickoff returns for touchdowns as well.

Dent had originally stated a commitment date for Jan. 22, but he pushed it back and is now just taking his recruitment process day by day. He’s ranked the No. 59 running back in the class of 2027 and the No. 3 player in the state of Arkansas according to Rivals.

Other in-state offers

Right now, Arkansas has just one commitment in the class of 2027, and that’s Sheridan offensive lineman Bradley Sturdivant. Head coach Ryan Silverfield is also in on several other in-state products.