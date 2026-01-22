2027 quarterback rescinds commitment to Arkansas
loading...
Hinds (Miss.) Community College defensive back DJ Hairston has signed with the Arkansas Razorbacks...
The Arkansas Razorbacks had a packed Friday with six transfer portal additions to put the class at 40, plus a JUCO signee...
Iowa State transfer defensive back has signed with the Arkansas Razorbacks...
HawgBeat’s transfer portal commitment and signee tracker for the Razorbacks....
Clemson transfer quarterback Cade Trotter has committed to the Arkansas Razorbacks...
JUCO defensive back Nsongbeh Ginyui signed with the Arkansas Razorbacks, according to reports...
Oregon transfer defensive lineman Xadavien Sims has committed to the Arkansas Razorbacks...
Colorado transfer safety Carter Stoutmire has signed with the Arkansas Razorbacks...
LSU transfer wide receiver Jelani Watkins has committed to the Arkansas Razorbacks...
Boise State wide receiver transfer Chris Marshall has committed to the Arkansas Razorbacks...
Arkansas picked up its 31st transfer of the cycle on Sunday....
HawgBeat narrowed down 5 prospects to monitor in the final stretch of the current transfer portal window...
Boston College transfer tight end Ty Lockwood signed with the Arkansas Razorbacks on Friday...
Baylor transfer linebacker Jeremy Evans signed with Arkansas on Friday...
All-Sun Belt Louisiana transfer Bryant Williams has committed to the Arkansas Razorbacks...
Memphis transfer offensive lineman Josisha Clemons has committed to the Arkansas Razorbacks...
Arkansas signed Southlake Carroll (Texas) offensive lineman Casey Clayton to the 2026 class on Thursday...
Maryland transfer defensive back La'khi Rowland has committed to the Arkansas Razorbacks...
Kentucky transfer EDGE Steven Soles has committed to the Arkansas Razorbacks...
North Carolina transfer linebacker Khmori House announced his commitment to the Arkansas Razorbacks on Wednesday...
Virginia transfer defensive lineman Hunter Osborne has committed to Arkansas...
HawgBeat takes a quick look at who will be the 10th commitment out of the transfer portal for the Arkansas Razorbacks...
Former Memphis Tigers star running back Sutton Smith is following former head coach Ryan Silverfield to Arkansas...
Memphis freshman transfer quarterback AJ Hill has committed to Ryan Silverfield and the Arkansas Razorbacks...
Howard transfer linebacker Ja'Quavion Smith committed to Arkansas Monday, according to his agent...