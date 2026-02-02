Acuff named to Bob Cousy Midseason Watch List

Arkansas point guard Darius Acuff Jr. continues to put together one of the most stellar freshman seasons in school history. He was recently one of 10 players to make the Midseason Top 10 candidates for the 2026 Bob Cousy Award, given annually to the best point guard by the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame every year since 2004. Acuff was also on the preseason watch list for the award.

Through 22 games, Acuff leads the SEC in field goals made (160), assists per game (6.2) and assist-to-turnover ratio (3.04). He is also fourth in scoring (20.3).

Acuff would become the first player in school history to win the award. Current Arkansas assistant Tyler Ulis won the award for the 2015-16 season under coach John Calipari at Kentucky.

The full midseason list is as follows:

Jaden Bradley Arizona Darius Acuff Jr. Arkansas Kingston Flemings Houston Bennett Stirtz Iowa Tamin Lipsey Iowa State Jeremy Fears Jr. Michigan State Braden Smith Purdue Christian Anderson Texas Tech Tyler Tanner Vanderbilt Labaron Philon Jr. Alabama

Smith is also the reigning recipient of the award. Fans are encouraged to vote here in both the remaining rounds starting Friday. The fan vote will count as one vote for the committee. Five finalists will be announced in early March.

