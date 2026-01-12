Acuff's fifth-straight Freshman of the Week honor makes SEC history

Arkansas freshman guard Darius Acuff Jr. is in a class of his own after winning SEC Freshman of the Week honors for the fifth straight week, becoming the first player in league history to do so since the award was first given out in 1988.

In two road games against Auburn and Ole Miss, Acuff averaged 22.5 points and 5 assists. He extended his school record of consecutive 10+ point games to start a career to 16, and led the Razorbacks in scoring for each of the past three games and four of the last five.

Acuff becomes the 13th player in SEC history to win the award five times and the first since Tre Johnson of Texas did it last season. Five of the other 12 players on the list were coached by John Calipari, including John Wall (2010), Brandon Knight (2011), Terrence Jones (2011), Devin Booker (2015) and TyTy Washington (2022).

Only five players have ever won the award six times: Knight, James Robinson (Alabama 1991), Bradley Beal (Florida 2012), Jabari Smith (Auburn 2022) and Brandon Miller (Alabama 2023).

Arkansas will start the week with a home contest against South Carolina on Wednesday night. Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. CT and the game will air on the SEC Network.