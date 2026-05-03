Alabama wideout commits to Arkansas

Thompson (Ala.) High 2027 three-star wide receiver Darion Moseley announced Saturday on Instagram that he has committed to Arkansas. He is the ninth pledge to the Razorbacks’ 2027 class and second of the day along with Marion’s Jeremiah Dent.

“They exceeded my expectations,” Moseley told Rivals’ Chad Simmons. “Coming from a program like Thompson, I know what to look for, and they had it.

“They showed me how I’d be used, how much they value me and where I fit,” he said. “When you go somewhere, and they treat you how you’re supposed to be treated, that stands out. When you know you’re wanted, that’s what did it. I was ready to commit to Arkansas.”

Moseley, 6-foot and 185 pounds, is rated as the 68th-best wideout in his class and 19th overall prospect in Alabama per the Rivals Industry Ranking. He also owns offers from Louisville, Missouri, Mississippi State, Utah and Vanderbilt, among others.

He visited campus in April and plans to return for an official visit on June 5.

While helping Thompson to an 11-3 finish as a junior, Moseley caught 68 passes for 1,128 yards and 7 touchdowns.

2027 Arkansas Commitments

• Sheridan OL Bradley Sturdivant

• LaGrange (Ga.) CB Zy’Corius Huzzie

• Jenks (Okla.) OL Odaefe Oruru

• Rogers OL Henry Frazier

• Central Catholic (Ore.) TE George VanSandt

• Fayetteville LB Will Caston

• Valley View DL Eli Thornton

• Marion RB Jeremiah Dent

• Thompson (Ala.) WR Darion Moseley

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